Flurries of snowflakes have filled the air through the spring equinox this year.
The Harrisonburg Farmers Market is anticipating the return of the blessings of springtime and warmer weather with the return of its regular schedule this Saturday.
The market will take place at the Turner Pavilion each Saturday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Thanksgiving, according to Halee Jones, market manager.
This season will feature a host of food, produce and craft vendors. The market has over 45 vendors confirmed for the season with more anticipated, Jones said. New vendors include FreezeKraft, a gourmet flavored ice stand, according to Jones. The market is accepting applications for new vendors online at harrisonburgfarmersmarket.com/apply.
“Every week there’s a new flower popping up and a new vegetable that’s ready,” Jones said. “I think that’s really exciting because there’s always something new at the market.”
Popular vendors will continue to sell at the market, including Ryan’s Fruit Market from Timberville, Jerry’s Gourmet Berries and Ferments from Woodstock, Bruce’s Syrups and Candies from Blue Grass and Harrisonburg’s Staff of Life Bread, according to the market’s website.
Vendors can choose which markets they attend, so not every vendor will be at the first market. Vendors who plan to expand their offerings later into the season include Harrisonburg’s Mary Jo’s Flowers and Woods Edge Farm.
“We’ll have beautiful spinach and lots of different kales at the first market,” said Elaine Nolt, who runs Woods Edge Farm with her son, Calvin Nolt. “We won’t be at the first Tuesday market but we will in time be there.”
This season, live music will take place each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The market is looking for musical performers for the upcoming months, Jones said. Performers can email hburgfarmersmarket@gmail.com to sign up.
Special events will return this season. Tomatofest, an event celebrating the ubiquitous nightshade, is slated to return this year during the first week of August. Last year’s event featured a tomato judging contest and limited edition tomato-themed products for sale.
This year will also feature a community event at Turner Pavilion on the third Thursday each month from June to August. These events will take place in the afternoon and feature special events like yoga classes or film screenings along with vendors from the market.
More details on Tomatofest and third Thursdays will become available on the market’s Facebook page, Instagram account and online at harrisonburgfarmersmarket.com.
“The magic of the farmers market is there’s no middle man,” said Phil Easley, president of the market’s board. “We don’t have anybody between the producer and the consumer.”
