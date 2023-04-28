Nina Alabanza, a senior at Harrisonburg High School has one more major project to complete before graduating, a project Alabanza described as “the most important project of my artistic career, of my life so far."
Actors from HHS will take to the stage at Thomas Harrison Middle School Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30 to perform “Prussian Blue,” a historical drama penned by Albabanza.
The story focuses on a dramatic episode in the early life of Prussia’s Frederick the Great, King of Prussia from 1740 to 1786. Frederick, who many scholars conclude was homosexual, at eighteen years old formulated a plan to escape from his abusive father Frederick William I, which failed and led to him having to take on the role of king. More interested in music and philosophy in his youth, Frederick ultimately became known as "The Great" as he grew into an accomplished military commander, a patron of the arts during the Enlightenment period and a well-beloved leader of the Prussian people.
It is a very rich but little-known story, ripe for adaptation to a stage production, which is what led to six years of work by Alabanza and will culminate in this weekend's performances.
"There's so much that goes on in just that year of his life, it is just like a full soap opera. It's so dramatic," Alabanza said. "A lot of times when people are adapting for the stage they have to over-dramatize things. I had to tone things down because there were things that happened that I wasn't going to put on stage.”
Being a passionate theater maker since middle school and a fan of history, Alabanza became fascinated by young Frederick’s story and began working on the play at age 12. At the time, Alabanza was a student at Thomas Harrison.
"I would daydream about having my show put on the Thomas Harrison stage. That was like the ideal crazy dream for me," said Alabanza.
Sadly at the time it wasn’t to be.
As Alabanza grew through high school, a passion for the stage and all things storytelling only continued to grow, leading to getting involved in nearly every theater production at Harrisonburg High School, trying out different roles like director, actor and co-writer.
This immersion in the craft ultimately led to this return to Thomas Harrison Middle School to achieve the dream of “Prussian Blue” being presented there.
"Last year when I was a junior, I revisited it" Alabanza said. “I’d had lots of space [at HHS] to grow as a writer and as an actor.”
After taking the initiative to lay out an idea to present the show to theater teacher Kenneth Gibson. Gibson was “100% behind it," and he put the play on track to be premiered.
However talented a writer, a play in development needs to be heard to be refined. Alabanza credits Aili Huber, a career director, and founder of Rockingham County’s professional theater company Silk Moth Stage with offering a major boost in the development of the play.
Huber, who was an aspiring writer in her youth, made quite an extraordinary offer for a young writer and brought together a company of professional actors to do a three-day workshop of the play, allowing Alabanza to see and hear the potential in the work and to craft changes.
"That was so helpful for me in adjusting the script” said Alabanza.
This young artist at just eighteen now serves as a board member for the professional theater company, a credit to the vision of inclusion at Silk Moth Stage.
A play on paper is a powerful thing, but it needs actors to bring it to life for an audience, which is where Alabanza took on the role of director for this production and began making tough choices.
“The auditions were in February, right after the HHS musical,” Alabanza said. “Auditions were stressful. I had no idea it was going to be that difficult. I wanted to give everyone a space to perform.”
A daunting task indeed when surrounded by very talented peers.
"Everyone that auditioned was all really good. That's what made it so hard," Alabanza lamented.
Finally, with the casting in place, Alabanza, along with friend and co-director Erin Newman, began to stage the show with their company of eighteen actors ready for the performances this weekend.
Aside from attending to support an extraordinary young talent, it seems “Prussian Blue” will leave an audience with much to consider about the past, present and future as a society.
“I really think the story is relevant to any time period. You have a gay young man oppressed by people around him and abused by his father and tried to run away. Then he becomes this really great person. I think that story is relevant to any time period,” Alabanza said.
In the fall, after graduating Harrisonburg High School, Alabanza will attend Chicago’s DePaul University on a full academic scholarship to study film.
“Prussian Blue” can be seen at Thomas Harrison Middle School, 1311 West Market St., Harrisonburg, on Saturday, April 29, at 6 p.m., and Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m. Admission is Free.
