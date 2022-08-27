Organizers of the annual Harrisonburg International Festival pinpoint the first festival — an informal affair akin to the first Thanksgiving — as having begun in 1997.
Rabie Adbel, professor emeritus at James Madison University, serves on the board for the FairField Center and coordinates the global village at the festival. Abdel recalls the festival beginning with families gathering for a potluck in Hillandale Park.
Eventually drawing thousands and outgrowing the park, the celebration moved to downtown Harrisonburg in 2018. Abdel and Nancy Munoz, FairField Center interim executive director and festival organizer, said the its mission has always been the same.
“To show the diversity of our community, the languages, the cultures, the national dress. Working together for coexistence, inclusiveness,” Abdel said. “And how we can get really conversations open.”
The FairField Center, a local mediation nonprofit, hosts the Harrisonburg International Festival, which it took over in 2010. The festival was held in an online format in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will return to downtown on Sept. 24 from noon to 6 p.m.
“At the beginning of the year, the planning committee was still not sure which direction to go,” Munoz said. “It was decided after two years of being virtual we needed that in-person interaction in our community.”
This year’s festival will look a little different than past years, Munoz said, spread out with different "pop-up" activities, similar to Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance’s Best.Weekend.Ever., which took place in June.
Centering on Court Square, the celebration of cultural diversity will feature food vendors, artisan vendors and a global village featuring tables and performances from various ethnic groups in town, Munoz said.
Confirmed food vendors include Ubon Thai Victorian Inn, Al- Barakah, Kamau’s Kitchen, El Milagro, Scotty's Italian Ice and Yolki Palki Russian Kitchen, Munoz said.
Communities planning to have a table at the global village include groups with Egyptian, Congolese, Indian, Palestinian, Iraqi, Kurdish, Chinese, Filipino, Guatemalan and Samoan heritage, to name a few, Munoz said.
Munoz said the day will likely begin with an Aztec dance, which she said has been popular at past festivals, and conclude with a Kurdish dance where in past years elegantly dressed Kurds teach a traditional dance reserved for special occasions.
For the last two years, the festival's website served as a hub for interactive online activities that included a Spanish language children's book reading by the Gus Bus, a local mobile literacy program, and a video cultural presentation by the Harrisonburg Filipino-American community.
“The idea is to bring people together, and despite our differences, we just celebrate each other's cultures and encourage one another to be curious about other cultures and just have that awareness,” Munoz said.
In addition to the Court Square activities and vendors, Munoz said the Harrisonburg International Festival will also include pop-up activities at venues downtown to allow for social-distancing and due to turnout being uncertain.
“Hopefully, next year we will expand on this,” Abdel said. “We’re trying to get as many communities as possible there [since] we are a community of over 50 languages.”
Court Square Theater will host international entertainment and performances throughout the festival, according to a press release.
Activities will also take place at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market beginning at 8 a.m. at the Turner Pavilion, and there will be an interactive mural at the central branch of Massanutten Regional Library, a kids zone at El Paisano Bakery, a DJ at Latin’s Flavor, and beverages and art at Magpie Diner, Sage Bird Ciderworks and Restless Moons Brewing, according to Munoz and the festival’s Facebook page.
The lineup for the festival continues to grow, Munoz said. The official schedule of events for the day has not been finalized, but will be available online at harrisonburg-international-festival.org.
