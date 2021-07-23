Members of the Muslim community who gathered at Hillandale Park on Tuesday for an Eid al-Adha celebration said this year’s party was subdued due to the pandemic.
The event was held at a pavilion with a pizza dinner, games such as soccer and a raffle. Even though the pavilion was packed with families, attendants said the party was much lower key than usual.
In a majority-Muslim country, Eid, the celebration that marks the end of the annual hajj pilgrimage, is a big, national holiday: gifts are given, multi-course meals are prepared and exquisitely dressed people bounce from one house party to the next.
Families in attendance said celebrating the holiday at the park with the entire community gives their kids a sense of excitement in a country where their holidays might not be recognized.
“We make it work,” said Niaz Ali, a member of the Kurdish Muslim community. “My kids are here but my husband had to work. In an Islamic country, everyone would have the day off. My kids love coming here for the celebration.”
In the morning, the Islamic Association of the Shenandoah Valley, a religious organization that serves the Muslim community in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, held two morning prayer services in its mosque.
Eid al-Adha translates to the feast of sacrifice, commemorating Ibraham’s sacrifice of Ishmael. Traditionally, Muslim families slaughter an animal and share the meat with the poor and relatives on this day. Many families opt to donate money to have an animal slaughtered in a foreign country and for the meat to be given to the poor there.
This year, the pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, was restricted to 60,000 residents of the country due to the pandemic, and with the easing of travel restrictions, many members of the community traveled elsewhere overseas to celebrate the holiday.
“Hajj is a big commitment. It takes a long time to plan and is very expensive. It is the last pillar of Islam and has the most caveats,” said Mohamed Aboutabl, a James Madison University computer science professor. “I went in 2006 and am not planning another trip in the near future.”
The festivities at Hillandale Park were organized by the Valley Muslim Community Foundation, the sister organization to the IASV that focuses on social events uniting the diverse Muslim community in Harrisonburg.
“There are people from North Africa, from Europe and the Middle East who celebrate,” organizer Jalal Maqableh said. “The community here is very diverse, and depending where people are from, the way they celebrate varies.”
The Kurdish community also gathered at Hillandale Park and dressed in traditional clothing to celebrate, eat and play games.
“I came to the U.S. from Kurdistan when I was 16,” Ali said. “Harrisonburg has a much closer-knit Kurdish Muslim community than where I grew up in Minnesota. We like it here.”
