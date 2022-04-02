A local veterinarian got her start at a very early age on a sheep farm in Singers Glen.
Dr. Maureen Ward, owner and veterinarian at Harrisonburg Animal Hospital, said the late Dr. John Spangler, who practiced in Harrisonburg, often came to assist with the animals.
“He was so cool,” Ward said. “He would usually come out like when there was a ewe that was having trouble giving birth. He spoke to me like I was an equal when I was an 8-year-old child. I never felt like a nuisance to him and he explained everything.”
Ward said Spangler challenged her to take an active role as a vet when she was growing up. She said he trusted her and allowed her to engage with him and his work. Ward said it was Spangler who fanned the flames of her career path.
“He would plop me down right next to him at the back of the ewe and [say] like, all right, ‘we are going to do this,’ not ‘I am going to do this,’ and he’d soap up my hands the same time he’s soaping up his hands and he would get a feel in there and he would say, ‘all right, Maureen, get in there,’” Ward said. “That man was so cool.”
Ward went on to attend the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech and take over the established Harrisonburg companion animal hospital as an owner and a veterinarian in 2016, along with her husband Dave Ward.
Dr. Maureen Ward was recognized with the 2022 Distinguished Virginia Veterinarian Award, issued by the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association.
The award recognizes contributions to the field in the form of community leadership and outreach. It was presented at the Virginia Veterinary Conference in Roanoke on Feb. 25, according to a press release.
Ward, nominated by the other vets at her practice, was chosen for recognition because she demonstrated a commitment to community service, according to the press release.
“This is my third practice that I have worked in and I have never seen another veterinarian go to the level that she does for her employees and her clients,” said Dr. Kathryn Cash, who helped nominate Ward. “Sending them meals when they’re sick, just reaching out to make sure they’re OK, financial support.”
In late February, Ward was planning a fundraising benefit concert for the Free Clinic, which was sponsored by the hospital. Cash said Ward has planned numerous other community outreach events the animal hospital has helped sponsor.
Ward paid Spangler’s efforts forward by working to foster the next generation of vets, another reason she won the award this year.
Ward serves on the Curriculum Advisory Committee in Veterinary Technology at Blue Ridge Community College. Additionally, Ward is known to have volunteered to speak at local schools about her profession and provides opportunities for local students to shadow vets in her office and do hands-on work.
Ward also helped develop a veterinary medicine exhibit at the Explore More Discovery Museum in downtown Harrisonburg.
The professional association’s mission focuses on caring not only for pets but also for the industry of veterinarians.
Ward said veterinary medicine is a field with a high rate of suicide and mental health problems.
“There is a misconception that [veterinary work] is all fun. But it’s a very draining and physically draining profession,” Ward said. “There’s the aspect of puppies and kitties and then you’re immediately going into an end-of-life appointment. It can pull you emotionally many different ways.”
Part of why she was recognized had to do with how she focuses on the personal well-being of her colleagues and employees, the release said.
“As a leader, she places top priorities not only on patient care and client relationships but also the mental health and relationships with her employees,” said Dr. Brian Neumann, a veterinarian in Alexandria and colleague of Ward’s, in the press release.
Vets from her practice said they nominated Ward for the award because she prioritized mental health among the employees at the practice. Cash said Ward leads by example and helps her employees prioritize their mental health and avoid burnout.
“I haven’t seen that level of care for the humans involved in veterinary medicine before,” Cash said. “She cares about people as much as she cares about pets and that can be hard to find in the veterinary field.”
