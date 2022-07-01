Haile Madden, 18, graduated from Harrisonburg High School in June with a 4.3 GPA and was awarded a new scholarship for college.
“The scholarship made me feel seen and recognized for my hard work,” Madden said. “And that it finally was paying off.”
Having served as president of the Black Student Union at HHS along with serving as a track and field manager, working at a local ice cream shop and participating in the Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir throughout her time in high school and more, Madden’s involvements stretched far on top of getting great grades.
For those reasons, Madden was awarded the first scholarship offered by Just One Sister Circle, a Black women’s empowerment group founded in 2020 by Joyce Sampson-Franklin along with sisters and friends of Sampson-Franklin’s.
One of 20-plus Black women in this year’s graduating class at HHS, Madden, who will be attending University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill this fall and plans to major in economics, said she heard about the scholarship from a guidance counselor.
The aspiring financial advisor filled out an application and completed an essay and was selected by a panel of women from Just One Sister Circle.
Madden said she hopes there will be more opportunities for Black women to receive scholarships in the future. While she noticed special opportunities for different ethnic groups, Madden said she thinks school faculty need to focus on connecting Black women students with scholarships specifically for them.
“It’s important for there to be local scholarships geared toward Black women,” Madden said. “We are often overlooked and, when we see opportunities like this, people like myself jump at the opportunity to [apply.]”
This year’s scholarship was funded by the sale of customized glasses and mugs available at OASIS Fine Art & Craft. Sampson-Franklin said for the upcoming scholarship cycle, it will be funded in part by a silent auction within the coming months.
“[Madden] was the first person to receive the scholarship, which makes me so proud,” said Sampson-Franklin, founder of Just One. “Everyone in the community has been so gracious [developing the scholarship.]”
Madden said she thinks scholarships like Just One’s should continue in future years and expand as much as possible. As a Black woman student, Madden said the scholarships available for that group are limited.
“We have a large population of Black students but there aren’t [that many local] scholarships for us,” Madden said.
To learn more about the Just One scholarship, visit just-one-sister-circle.yolasite.com.
