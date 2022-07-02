Growing up, local musician Ivan Christo said his father — a nuclear physicist at the time — liked to build different machines and contraptions, often parking them in the living room or on the kitchen table once they were complete.
Those machines included a theremin — a musical instrument operated by manipulating an electromagnetic field without physically touching the device. Christo said people would recognize the zippy, synthetic sound of a theremin from an old-school horror movie.
“It like uses your body’s current,” Christo said. “You don’t touch it. I messed with that when I was a kid.”
Making sounds with the theremin, Christo said, was one of the first experiences leading him to create music with synthetic or industrial sounds with machines, as opposed to songs built for acoustic instruments, like a guitar or piano.
“He got all this music writing software on the computer when I was a kid in the 90s. So I was always making weird beats in like 1995,” Christo said.
Performing as a one-person act called Jaguardini, for the past several years, Christo created a web variety series called “Empire of Excellence” during the pandemic and was involved with past events that highlighted the local “synth” or synthetic music scene, sometimes performing with that same theremin his dad built.
Christo said he is hoping to bring synth music to more people through “HarriSYNTHburg,” a concert series held every other month at Sage Bird Ciderworks downtown. The series, which just happened on June 18 during the Best.Weekend.Ever. festival, showcases local industrial, synth and electronic music acts for people who may have never listened to this unique style of music before, Christo said.
“This showcases bands that has synthesizers or synthesizer elements,” Christo said. “I’m mostly going to feature bands that have full-on synthesizer, but some nights I might feature a band which might not be a full synth band.”
The latest HarriSYNTHburg concert featureed Jaguardini — who performs at each show — along with Pandastar, an act by Jordan Lorek, who lives in Linville. Pandastar achieves his sound using two 1989 Nintendo Gameboys.
Lorek, who’s been performing as Pandastar for 10 years, inserts a cartridge into the consoles with a music-making software, he said. He lays out music before each show, and when performing live, uses the consoles like a DJ’s set up, to manipulate each song, stretching out sounds or switching up the speakers they come out of.
“[HarriSYNTHburg] was awesome. I can’t wait to start playing more locally because I was very surprised with how much people were enjoying me. It was a very positive experience,” Lorek said.
It creates a “happy, hardcore” sound — something an alien might listen to, or the perfect soundtrack to a spacetime video game, because the software manipulates all the sounds a regular Gameboy makes, Lorek said.
The last HarriSYNTHburg show also featured Onokio, an act created by Zach Williams, of Harrisonburg.
Performing for just the past handful of years, Williams said he got into this unique musical style naturally. Ever since he was a child, Williams said he was fascinated by sounds. Something as simple as the sinuous gush of wind blowing, the buzz of electrical wires in the summer heat or the mechanical tick of a garden sprinkler.
“That was more just messing around, just making sounds,” Williams said. “Not having an intention of I am going to make an experimental record.”
Over time, Williams said he became interested in emulating and manipulating those sounds, creating an act, which he named Onokio, a made-up word that came to him in a dream, Williams said.
Oftentimes an “underground” scene, “HarriSYNTHburg” draws the musical style into the public. Some synth and electronic artists create very experimental songs, that focus on ambient noise or creating an experience that contrasts a typical concert, Williams said.
“It’s nice to have something new and something a little different,” Williams said.
For HarriSYNTHburg, it’s an opportunity for these artists to share some of their more dance-oriented songs while still introducing everyday people to a new style, which can sound as simple as the crackle of air in an empty room or as bouncy and fun as a video game.
“[It will] kind of expand, reach out and get more people into synthesizer bands,” Christo said.
Pandastar’s energetic set included visuals projected of a Jane Fonda workout video on VHS, Lorek said.
“It was crazy in the best way possible,” Lorek said. “When I’m playing, I can’t really look up a whole lot, because I will lose track of where I am. But I heard that everyone was going nuts to the music.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.