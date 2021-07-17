When a Mennonite shoemaker and his family moved to Harrisonburg in 1797, they didn’t just open one the area’s first shoe shops, they started a family line that’s now believed to have over 1 million members scattered across the U.S.
“It’s All Relative: Artwork of David Heatwole Descendants,” features a variety of art and artifacts from the descendants of David A. Heatwole (1767-1842), a prominent Mennonite Bishop and well-known shoemaker who moved to Harrisonburg from Lancaster, Penn., in 1797 and opened one of the area’s first shoe shops. The show highlights Heatwole’s descendants who followed in his footsteps and became artists.
Brenda Fairweather, a member of OASIS Fine Art & Craft and a local artisan known for hand-making baskets, wove a one-of-a-kind show illuminating the art and artists of the million-member Heatwole clan that originated in Rockingham County and has since dispersed across the country.
A large family tree of the Heatwole clan, including over 10 generations, flanks the gallery filled with works from 16 living and deceased relatives. The works include wooden carvings made of original pieces of the Heatwole family house created by John L. Heatwole (1948–2006), a 10th-generation Heatwole descendant and prominent local historian.
John L. Heatwole’s son, David F. Heatwole, of Berea, Ohio, also has a work in the show entitled, “In-Sani Tea: Mandela Blend with a hint of Gladiola blossom.” Through the oil-on-canvas, Heatwole finds meaning in bizarre coincidences surrounding his adopted family and relatives and said the show got him thinking about his roots.
“I’m the last [Heatwole] in my line and think about that a lot. Heatwole means ‘guard well’ in German, and I try to guard my heritage,” Heatwole said. “I have five adopted kids and they all have the Heatwole name, but some of them are siblings and they act so alike. It’s something in the blood.”
A member-artist and featured artist coordinator for OASIS, Fairweather said she started thinking about her roots when she picked up a copy of “A Potter’s Progress: Emmanuel Suter and the Business of Craft,” by Scott Hamilton Suter, which mentioned the Heatwoles.
Fairweather, a potter herself, connected with relatives across the U.S. she’d never met before and found there were many artisans and craftspeople; including quilters, photographers and iron workers.
“This show has some universality to it,” Fairweather said. “I have been stunned by the number of people who’ve come into OASIS just to see this show. I think the draw for people is that it gets them thinking about their own roots. People look at the family tree and say, ‘I wonder where I come from.’”
Leo Heatwole, who loaned the shoemaking artifacts to the show, said he’s the “fifth great-grandson,” of David A. Heatwole. A financier by trade, Leo Heatwole said he started making his own shoes after he discovered his family history.
“My heritage definitely got me interested in shoemaking,” Heatwole said. “Shoemaking is labor intensive and I’d say it requires a fair degree of patience.”
Heatwole demonstrates the craft and shares its history with tour groups at David A. Heatwole’s original shoe shop, which was moved from its original location to the campus of the Brethren & Mennonite Heritage Center. Like a long pair of shoelaces, Heatwole’s stories make a big loop, and then tie into a neat knot.
“I don’t mean this the wrong way, but the gallery just scratches the surface of all the history that’s out there on this family,” Heatwole said. “My father knew every relation in the clan and I have several of his books. The family is well-documented.”
Rebecca Suter Lindsay, another Heatwole descendant, whose historical fiction book, “The Peacemakers,” is featured in the show, traveled from Kansas to participate. Set in Harrisonburg in 1861, the book geared toward young people is about the dilemmas that Mennonites faced during the Civil War.
“The Mennonites were pacifists,” Lindsay said. “During the war, depending on which side you were on, many of them didn’t want to fight and would go into hiding. My ancestors were Mennonites and served in the Civil War.”
Fairweather, who’s not a member of the Mennonite faith, said the denomination’s values are imbued in the works at the show, which will be on display until July 30.
“I was driving through the country while working on this show and I saw a billboard that said, ‘pray for peace and love,’” Fairweather said. “I realized I can be peace and love through myself and my crafting. This show represents the beauty that people bring into the world through the arts and that’s something tied into the Heatwole family.”
