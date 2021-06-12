BROADWAY — Tribes of brightly colored portraits smatter the walls of the studio at the Oliver Art House in Broadway.
The airy room is filled with folding tables, brightly painted wooden chairs and tall shelves of art supplies.
Even though half of the building is undergoing renovations, the Oliver Art House is open for events like children’s art camp and paint and sips, and has generated plenty of enthusiasm since its opening.
In early June, the excitement continued when the Town of Broadway announced its plans for a multi use performing arts space in the upstairs of the same building.
The community is very excited about what the combination of the Oliver Art House and a new theater will bring.
“It’s a breath of fresh air,” said William Snyder, co-owner of The Oliver.
The Oliver Art House is part of a building that used to be the office for a poultry company. Before that, it was Broadway High School.
Snyder and his wife, Moon, say the theater will be mutually beneficial with their business.
When the Snyders moved into the building, they said local artists and members of the community were very supportive of the venture.
“People would pop their head in the door just to say they support what we’re doing,” Moon Snyder said.
The Oliver advertises art classes and summer camps on its Facebook page.
The Snyders want to get an ABC license for their space and to do that, they have to serve a certain amount of food, so they’re planning on setting up a crepes shop in one part of the building. In the main entryway, the Snyders are building a coffee bar.
With studio space, gallery space, the upcoming coffee shop and more, the building is slowly becoming a hub for downtown.
“It’ll be the destination for the arts in Broadway,” William Snyder said. “We want people to come here and always find something new.”
While the mismatched wooden chairs and folding tables give the space an eclectic vibe, the Snyders say they want to replace them with sleek and put-together furniture — in addition to the host of other renovations underway.
The Snyders say they’re seeking angel investors to help pay for the updates.
“For anybody who supports community arts, it’s a great opportunity,” William Snyder said.
Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said the upstairs, once renovated, will be multi-functional.
“It’s not just for theater,” O’Brien said. “It’ll be for concerts, special events and all kinds of performances, too.”
Like the paint on their pants, Moon and William have a smattering of ideas and a lot of projects in the works. The couple, which met in May of 2020, have a knack for getting things done.
“We have the energy to do this,” William Snyder said.
The Oliver Art House partnered with the Town of Broadway to host a family movie night that will be a recurring event in the summer.
“I try to think about the things I would want and try to do those things,” Moon Snyder said. “The reason we planned [the movie night] was really as a way to show our gratitude to the town for being so supportive.”
Broadway resident and Oliver patron Faith Sams said she and her family are thrilled about the Oliver House and looking forward to what the future holds for the space.
“They are just such a cool couple,” Sams said. “We’ve already done a ton of events at the Oliver House.”
Sams said she used to drive her 6-year-old daughter to downtown Harrisonburg for arts opportunities, but says the Oliver House brings the opportunities much closer.
William Snyder, who has a Master’s of Fine Arts from Penn State, has installed public art in the community, including matching sculptures of Vespas: a red one outside of The Oliver, and a blue one in front of the Smith House Galleries in downtown Harrisonburg.
William Snyder, who has served on the Arts Council of the Valley, said part of the downtown Harrisonburg-based organization’s mission is to spread the arts to adjacent towns.
With the Council’s decision to reopen Court Square Theater and the new theater in Broadway emulating the functionality of the Sipe Center in Bridgewater, enthusiasm for the arts is spreading.
“The arts were something that we were not real strong with in Broadway,” O’Brien said. “So we’re really excited about the Oliver Art House. [William and Moon] have really good ideas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.