Historic Timberville Church Celebrates 175 Years With Sister Church, Easter

TIMBERVILLE — As St. Luke’s United Church of Christ delights in celebrating 175 years this fall, the congregation hopes to draw on its storied past to regrow its numbers and find a new pastor.
Hoping to spark more interest from the surrounding community, the church at 107 Short Lane, northwest of Quicksburg, is planning several upcoming events, including an Easter egg decorating fun shop from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on April 2 after its 9:30 a.m. Palm Sunday service.
The egg dying and decorating will follow in the European tradition that church consistory president, Gail Lively, learned from her mother, using beef tallow and vinegar to help hold the color.
“[It’s] Easter eggs like you have never seen,” Lively said.
Light refreshments will also be included.
Surrounded by rolling hills and farmland, St. Luke's has a surprising amount of space for a church with only 15 to 20 weekly attendees.
With its roots in the 1700s among farming families who emigrated from Germany, France and Switzerland, the church grew to welcome 200 weekly worshipers as recently as the mid-1900s, when Lively was a child.
Now 86, Lively said the dwindling numbers have reflected the reality of so many other historic country parishes that once flourished among the communities they served and now struggle to survive.
Happily, for St. Luke’s, the congregation has a court-approved trust that covers their church and cemetery expenses. Following many years of fundraisers, Lively said that four life-long members left the church “an unbelievable amount of money” after their passing.
Unhappily, though, their rural setting hinders newcomers from either making the trip out there or staying for very long.
St. Luke’s has been searching for a pastor and formed a partnership with nearby Grace UCC of Mount Jackson to share a full-time pastor. But although offering a combined salary of $65,000 plus travel expenses and $15,000 in tax relief for housing, the churches have received little interest.
Grace and St. Luke’s are 10 minutes apart, Lively said, and a minister could easily lead a 9:30 a.m. service at St. Luke’s before driving to Grace for the 11 a.m. service.
Both churches have been without a full-time pastor for about two years, she said.
It’s especially frustrating because of the resources that St. Luke’s has put into its parish and has made available for people who, so far, aren’t showing up.
On sunny days, its welcoming, polished sanctuary is flooded with light through its many stained-glass windows. To the right of the sanctuary is an additional worship space that can accommodate larger groups or those who need to stretch out more.
An adjoining building boasts a nursery, a junior room with piano and abundant seating, a pastor’s study and a social hall, previously downstairs, that they completed two years ago.
Outside, there’s space to run around. On the same property is a historic family cemetery, and across the quiet North Mountain Road is a tranquil pond and a cow pasture.
Temporary pastor, Rev. Dr. Katherine Low, who usually serves a couple times a month and has signed on to celebrate Palm Sunday and Easter at the church, has called St. Luke’s “an empathetic church,” Lively recently recalled.
Small but devoted, St. Luke’s continues to support its community and congregation, helping members with medical bills, providing aid after area house fires and donating to Family Promise of Shenandoah County in Woodstock.
The church is nicknamed “County Line” because of its proximity to the Shenandoah and Rockingham county divide, and records indicate that George Washington surveyed the area for Lord Fairfax.
When the church was founded, there were at least 10 churches along the 10-mile stretch of road, Lively said.
“This community was a farming community,” she said. “I’m one of nine [children]. We were not unusual like that.”
In 1882, St. Luke’s (previously called Trinity) separated from a larger community with four or five other congregations that held services in a barn until they raised enough money to build a church, according to a history compiled and published in 2010 by Lively’s sister Mary Jane Lytton Pierce.
Over the years, St. Luke’s shared a pastor with other churches, such as in 1929 when the church shared a pastor with a second church in the Timberville Charge as well as two churches in the Mill Creek Charge, which, from 1929 to 1946 combined to form the Timberville-Mill Creek Charge.
In 1946, the charges split again. In 1957, the United Church of Christ was formed, and on Dec. 19, 1982, St. Luke’s voted to leave the Timberville Charge and hire a full-time minister.
On June 30, 1983, the deed to the parsonage property was transferred solely from the charge to St. Luke’s, and the relationship between a second church and St. Luke’s was dissolved, Pierce wrote.
One previous pastor who made an impact for Lively was Rev. Dr. Anil Solanki, who emigrated with his family to the U.S. in 1988 from the Gujarat state in India, and joined St. Luke’s as an interim pastor from 1996 to 1998 and then a part-time pastor from 2002 to 2009.
He was ordained as a Baptist minister, taught Hebrew at Eastern Mennonite University and translated the Bible to his native Gujarat language, Lively said.
“He liked us and everyone liked him,” she said.
In 2010, Rev. Joel Walkley became St. Luke’s part-time pastor. The church’s most recent pastor, Rev. Marilyn Heishman, retired in 2021.
Hoping to inspire more interest in the coming months, St. Luke’s plans various other upcoming events, including Easter service at 9:30 a.m. on April 9, Mother’s Day service at 9:30 a.m. on May 14, and Father’s Day service at 9:30 a.m. on June 18, with fellowship and refreshments following all three worship services.
Its Homecoming Celebration will be on Oct. 15 with a service at 11 a.m. followed by their famous “County Line Ladies” luncheon.
For more information on the pastor search, email pastorsearchcountyline@gmail.com.
“Come and see who we are,” Lively said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.