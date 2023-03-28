WINCHESTER — These days, Rene’ White often finds herself surrounded by books.
White, a member of the Lumbee tribe, is part of a recently launched project that will bring approximately five new historical markers to Frederick County to denote sites relevant to Native American history.
The Winchester-Frederick County Convention & Visitors Bureau has secured roughly $8,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to support the project, an effort the bureau began in earnest last winter. The markers would be the first in the county dedicated to the history of indigenous people.
“I was asked if I would be interested in getting information together for historical markers. I said absolutely,” White said. “I started brainstorming and reaching out to people I know. I felt moved by the spirit to help with these markers and tell these stories.”
The signs themselves will be large, interpretive panels — a style that will mirror the county’s dozens of Civil War historical markers. Otherwise, the Visitor’s Bureau are pulling from a broad array of sources including the Virginia Department of Historical Resources, professors at universities in the area such as James Madison University and other historians in the region for both advisory and vetting purposes.
The other half of this initiative will bring five or so signs delineating African American history to the region — that part of the project also went live last winter and will receive $8,000 in ARPA funding.
A common narrative is that Native Americans passed through Frederick County but never settled here, an assumption some reject. The project remains in the early research stages and so it is unclear at present what will appear on the historical markers in the way of content. For some, this makes the initiative particularly compelling.
The general consensus is that the lack of available artifacts, coupled with the shortage of archaeological work that has been undertaken in the region, pose challenges to historical reconstruction. Interestingly, though, both the Frederick County and the City of Winchester seals contain a Native American in prominent positions.
“There has not been a significant amount of archaeological work done. So that’s really the challenge,” said Jonathan Noyalas, Director of the McCormick Civil War Institute at Shenandoah University. “It’s hard to reconstruct the lives of people when there is such a lack of material evidence.”
Years ago, White said she and her husband, Chris, who is of Cherokee descent, discovered a sacred site on their property in Clarke County and began to work with an archaeologist.
“The historical resources we’ve found aren’t crystal clear on this. There is a lot of evidence that there were hunters and gatherers here through the millennia, but it’s harder to find pottery and burial mounds that suggest there were settlements,” Executive Director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau Jason Kerns said. “Through our project, we want to strongly encourage archaeological research.”
“This specific region was overlapped by a number of tribes from the east and west and north and south. The borders were shifted around a lot, and I think we are very unique in that we didn’t have one tribe that dominated for 10,000 years,” Kerns said.
The Shawnee, the Shawanwaki, and the Massawomeck all appeared to live at some point in what is now known as Frederick County, White said. These Indigenous tribes became largely extinct due to the Colombian Exchange and the diseases brought by European colonizers, according to White.
“Frederick County was a crossroad for three language families: the Iroquoian (Haudenosaunee), Algonquian and Siouan speaking peoples,” White said.
White was raised in Robeson County in the North Carolina low country where around 38 percent of the population identify as Native American, according to 2020 census data. The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina — with now around 55,000 enrolled members — have a unique history inasmuch as it was not a federally recognized tribe until 1956 with the passing of the Federal Lumbee Act.
“We’re a unique tribe in that we had no federal services and so didn’t have the government-to-government relationship with the U.S like other recognized tribes,” White said. “We are the largest tribe east of the Mississippi line. We are people of the swamp.”
A resident of Clarke County since 2007, White and her husband operate a church called Sanctuary on the Trail, which is a registered Native American Church in Virginia.
At least two recognizable spots in Frederick County will likely be home to signs through the ARPA-funded project: the entrance to the Winchester walking mall, where a peace treaty was once negotiated between Native Americans and settlers. A regionally famous Native American chief was present at the meeting, one that is well-documented, according to Kerns, who said signage specific to that event is “high” on the Winchester-Frederick Visitor’s Bureau’s list.
Another is the high-volume traffic area that is now home to Route 11 and Interstate 81 that was once a buffalo trail that was used by Indigenous people as route for trading.
“It’s not just Native American History. This is our nation’s and Virginia’s story,” White said. “As historians, we have a duty to not erase someone else’s history.”
