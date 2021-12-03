From religious and live-nativity events to musical concerts and cookie decorating, there are a variety of holiday-themed events planned throughout the month of December to celebrate the season.
After a year off from public merry-making, events are returning with some innovations for COVID-19 safety precautions, while still offering a fun, in-person experience. Here’s some of the events taking place around the region:
46th Annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Show & Sale | Rockingham County Fairgrounds
On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 46th Annual Christmas Craft Show will take place at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall. The event is free to attend and will feature approximately 100 vendors offering hand crafts including crochet, leatherworks, jewelry, baked goods and home décor for sale.
Event sponsor Teresa Callender said the event will also feature family fun events including outdoor carriage rides from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. presented by Circle M Carriages, of Keezletown, and a face-painting station put on by the Turner Ashby High School Art Department.
Lunch will be available for purchase from the Vine Branch Community Club and there will be kettle corn and donuts for sale.
Journey to Bethlehem | Cornerstone Church of Harrisonburg, Cornerstone Christian School
Offering a biblical journey through space and time, this guided tour traces six outdoor live scenes representing the biblical story of Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem for the birth of Jesus. It will feature acting, singing and dance performances and is free to attend.
On Dec. 10-11, two tours will take place each evening at 6:30 and 7:45 p.m. This event is organized in part by Michele Morgan, a music, drama and bible teacher at Cornerstone Christian School and congregants of Cornerstone Church of Harrisonburg.
Winter Wonderfest | Downtown Harrisonburg
For those who need to check holiday shopping, photos with Santa and gingerbread house making off their Christmas list, visit Winter Wonderfest in downtown Harrisonburg on Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for an extravaganza of Christmas events across downtown.
Highlights include a live nativity scene at Asbury United Methodist Church at 11 a.m., pictures with Santa from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Springhouse on Court Square and a Cookie Tour by pre-registration only from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For details and registration visit downtownharrisonburg.org/winter-wonderfest.
Singing Light Benefit Concert | Eastern Mennonite School Auditorium
Enjoy a classic Christmas concert benefiting a charity with international reach on Dec. 12.
The Eastern Mennonite School Choir along with the Walking Roots Band will host a Christmas-themed concert benefiting the Mennonite Central Committee, the relief charity associated with Mennonite and other Anabaptist faiths. The concert will take place at the EMS auditorium at 7 p.m.
A Heritage Christmas | Brethren and Mennonite Heritage Center
Offering a respite from commercial Christmas craziness is the Brethren and Mennonite Heritage Center’s Heritage Christmas on Dec. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m.
This year’s event will feature take-home craft kits with live demonstration, along with storytelling, blacksmithing demonstrations, popcorn, live music, horse-drawn carriage rides and more. Tickets will be on sale at the door and proceeds support the heritage center’s work.
Christmas Village at the Fair | Rockingham County Fairgrounds
For those who wait all year for the Rockingham County Fair, the fun outdoor spot is offering a wintertime option for families to enjoy on its grounds. The Rockingham County Fair is hosting the first Christmas Village at the Fair events Dec. 18–19 from 4 to 8 p.m.
The ticketed event will include horse and wagon rides, music by Josh Davidson, performances by the Gloria Dei Ringers handbell choir of Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, sugar cookie decorating, “Farmer Santa” and tractor rides, craft stations, lights and decorations, fire pits with s’mores and more in the admission price.
There will be food and pony rides available for an additional cost.
In addition to specific events, there are ongoing holiday events throughout the month. Creative Arts Workshop in Harrisonburg will host several craft workshops, including a stocking hanger craft and a set of six Christmas ornaments. Details on the workshops can be found on the Creative Arts Workshop Facebook page or by calling (540)-746-2345.
Craft opportunities also abound at OASIS Fine Art & Craft, which is hosting a holiday market for youth customers called Santa’s Attic through Dec. 26 and a series of Handmade Holidays weekend workshops. Details on the workshops can be found at oasisfineartandcraft.org/events-1.
Bridgewater’s Sipe Center is offering a variety of holiday-themed programming throughout the month, including a screening of “The Polar Express,” and live performances. Details are available at sipecenter.com/calendar.
