I have used several online sales tools in the past. Sometimes for real and other times testing for information. There are many out there that provide you with the best or better prices than what a site may offer.
I have looked into GroupOn (groupon.com), RetailMeNot (retailmenot.com), SlickDeals (slickdeals.net), InvisibleHand (getinvisiblehand.com) and Honey (ghtech.site/honey or joinhoney.com).
These five apps all have something in common. They add a browser add-on/extensions to your browser that will show you if a better price exists on something you want and each has other features.
I used InvisibleHand for years and have no issues with it. Also, the others tested well; however, I have arrived at a new favorite. That would be Honey. Why? Not sure why I like it more, other than it saved me a little more money, not significantly, but it did a good job. I like that it searches Amazon (which at the time I tested them was only one of the ones which did so.) Hey, use this link to sign up and help me out too, ghtech.site/honey. It is an affiliate link, go to GrayHaired.Tech to see what an affiliate link is.
Anyway, back to installing the extension. Once done, you go to an online store. More than 40,000 stores are supported by Honey. This includes big-box stores, electronics, food, food delivery services, and most any others you can think of.
First, you add the extension to your specific browser. Then go to an online store and shop for what you are looking, then put it in your shopping cart. Honey will then automatically search the web for coupons and promotional codes online. It will compare prices across many, many websites and stores. This even includes Amazon.com. The plugin lets you know when product prices have dropped in the past. That way you can decide to wait until they drop again. Like some electronic device I was looking for showed that it was selling for $15.95 three weeks ago and today it was selling for $20.95. But mostly that works the other way around and gives me lower prices than in the past. You will have to check your items.
I will say that sometimes on Amazon I get this response from Honey, “Currently, this is the best deal of all Amazon sellers and Honey didn’t detect any price changes in the last 30 days.” So, I decided to buy it now or wait for a better deal.
“Additionally, Honey members can earn cashback on their eligible purchases through something called HoneyGold. Simply click the button at checkout, complete a transaction and you may receive up to 100% back on your purchase as a surprise bonus.” Notice that the last section was a quote and nothing that I have received. So, maybe, maybe not, but I have no reason to believe they are not honest. I will have to use it longer than I have so far to find out for sure.
There are many, many, many more of these online discount programs out there, but if you stay with the main ones I mentioned in the beginning paragraphs, you cannot go wrong. I just like Honey, no real huge differences, only preference.
OK. Other than Honey, how about you help me out?
Which of the prescription discount programs to you find to be most helpful, i.e., money-saving? GoodRx (goodrx.com), SingleCare (singlecare.com), RXSaver (rxsaver.retailmenot.com), Discount Drug Network (discountdrugnetwork.com), or others that I have not talked about.
Let me know which of any mentioned here today you have used, your successes, failures, and how much you saved, if any. Also, on the prescription pricing, give me your thoughts and experiences.
