A local charity is holding a new event to raise funds for its mission of providing support to food-insecure community members.
Hope Distributed runs a grocery store-style food pantry and free clothing store, and provides essential household and baby items. It is hosting its first charity golf tournament May 18 at 1p.m. at Lakeview Golf Club, according to a press release.
Teams of four may register for the captain’s choice-style tournament, an expedited form of play where the team plays based on its best drive. The cost of registration also includes a barbecue dinner, silent auction and prizes, the release said.
Sponsorships are available for greens and tee boxes during the event. Each space will feature advertising for sponsors and sponsors will receive additional promotional considerations, the release said.
The deadline to register a team for the event is May 13. To register, become a sponsor or receive more information, email jeff@hopedistributed.org.
All tax-deductible proceeds will go to Hope Distributed, which depends on donations and volunteers to run, the release said.
— Staff Report
