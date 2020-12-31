A few days ago, passing by the “park and ride” where I used to meet my colleagues to carpool to Richmond, I wondered if those in-person meetings would resume once the danger of contracting COVID-19 has passed.
Or, for different reasons — saving money and time — will we continue to meet on Zoom? How will business travel be different, particularly the airlines?
As we close the book on 2020 and reach for the unwritten story of 2021, I wonder with everyone what it will be like. After the collective sigh of relief that 2020 is behind us, there’s a momentary holding of the breath for what’s to come.
Last year at this time, I was wondering if the '20s decade would be a new millennium version of the Roaring Twenties. That was a time of great economic prosperity, invention and cultural change. It was a time of celebration that World War I was over.
Just before 1920 however, unbeknown to them, returning soldiers in 1918 brought with them the Spanish flu, a pandemic that killed 675,000 Americans.
So there are some parallels. However, the economic impact promises to be quite different. Back then, physical distancing, wearing masks and restricting large gatherings were practiced, but the government took a more creative approach to the operations of daily business so that shops, offices and factories did not shut down. Instead, they staggered their hours to reduce the possibility of close contact with others.
At present, we don’t know how so many Americans will recover from the loss of their jobs, trades and businesses.
Of course, the new presidential administration promises to make the coronavirus, financial problems and racial issues all go away, but as intelligent adults, we know better. We must also rely on ourselves and each other.
In 2021, will the unemployed be able to find work? Will entrepreneurs have access to funds to start over? Will corporate heads spread their wealth among their employees? Will the divide between the rich and the rest of us continue to widen?
And what about musicians, actors, artists? Will live art make a comeback?
Once the danger has passed, will some people still be afraid to go out in public? Will women who gave up their jobs to be home with their children be able to resume their careers? What of the mental health repercussions? How will the isolation affect teenagers in the long run?
At the onset of the virus, these words of Wordsworth could well describe our lives:
“The world is too much with us; late and soon,
Getting and spending, we lay waste our powers;
Little we see in Nature that is ours;
We have given our hearts away, a sordid boon!”
Many of our lifestyles have been changed by our forced isolation. We’ve reinvented ourselves. Many of my friends and family have been reading more books, taking more hikes, cooking more meals from scratch, treasuring any time spent together. Parents have become better acquainted with their children. Children have been playing outdoors.
The husband and I look forward to food shopping the way we used to look forward to dates. Grocery stores don’t represent a risk. I avoid shopping at peak times. I’m not in close proximity to another person for more than a few seconds at the most, passing them on an aisle. (I believe 15 minutes is the tipping point.)
And on and on with the safety practices.
I hope the lockdown, the fear and the sickness will soon be a distant memory.
Hope is the key word here. Hope that the lessons we’ve learned about what’s really important to us will stick.
What I’m looking forward to the most is spending time in person with some of my closest friends and family.
Here’s to a happy 2021!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.