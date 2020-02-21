Why am I fascinated with the Enneagram?
First, let me tell you what it is. The Enneagram is an ancient personality typing system that maps out nine types of people and how they relate to one another and the world.
You may remember, a few weeks ago I wrote about nine normal ways of seeing the world.
It’s a powerful tool for developing self-awareness, cultivating compassion for ourselves and others, understanding our behaviors, and discovering the hidden motivations that shape the human personality. It provides a path to living into our most authentic selves, revealing the wisdom and gifts each type can offer to the world.
And so much more.
I first encountered the Enneagram during a time of deep personal struggle. The death of both my parents within a few months of each other in 1991 led me to what I can only describe as a nervous breakdown. Not to mention, a crisis in my faith and relationships. I was thinking, feeling and behaving in ways that alarmed me.
Counseling helped somewhat, as did books and several support groups.
Still, I was relentless in my pursuit to get at the root of my difficulties.
Five years after my parents’ death, I randomly picked up a book at the Green Valley Book Fair called “Understanding the Enneagram: The Practical Guide to Personality Types” by Don Richard Riso. I was able to find my type fairly quickly because, well, it knew me.
The Enneagram was uncanny in the way it knew me. The first revelation was the Four’s “hidden complaint”: “I am different from others, and I feel I don’t really fit in.”
I had felt like that all of my life! It was exhilarating to learn that, as a Four, I’m supposed to feel like that!
I’m not defective. I’m not sick. I’m not less adequate than other people.
The Four is sometimes called the Romantic, indulging in fantasies, which I did for many years. As a child, this helped me endure growing up in a dysfunctional home. As an adult, it didn’t help much at all.
The Four is sometimes called the Individualist or non-conformist. Which explains why, when I attended a church where at the end of every service everyone ran to the altar to repent of the sin of the week, I remained seated. I had to be authentic to myself, not run off with the crowd.
In my world, authenticity is paramount.
Another revelation came with a description of the Four’s childhood origins. It explained why my parents’ deaths sent me beyond grief into total devastation. I found the root of my turmoil.
The Enneagram describes me in a healthy state: self-aware, intuitive, honest, authentic, able to transform all their experiences into something valuable.
It describes me when I’m stressed: depressed, ashamed, alienated from others, racked with self-contempt, self-destructive.
The Enneagram defines your characteristic vice (ow!) and virtue (yay!). Best of all, it shows you a path of transformation so that you can grow beyond your type’s ingrained patterns.
For instance, for a Four, it means self-discipline, doing things I should do even if I’m not in the mood, avoiding putting too much stock in my feelings, and putting myself in the way of good.
The Enneagram is not the only tool I rely on for personal growth. I do therapy, support groups, spiritual practices. But it’s certainly been transformational in my life.
I don’t teach the Enneagram, but I am facilitating a class on it starting in March. (This is not a profit-making venture.) If you’d like to know more about it, send an email.
