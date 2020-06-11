Last weekend, for the first time since March, the husband and I attended gatherings with other people.
We took the usual precautions. They took the usual precautions.
The first event was a meal and music at a nearby farm. When we arrived, the masked host was standing on the porch taking everyone’s temperatures before entering his spacious home. He used one of those thermometers that hospitals and other health care places are using, the kind that’s directed toward your forehead.
So that felt reassuring.
I didn’t know many of the 25 or so people there. The ones I did know are new acquaintances.
The second event was a graveside service for the son of longtime friends. Since studies show and experts say that very few folks with COVID-19 got it outdoors, that also felt safe, especially since we stood somewhat apart.
At both gatherings, some people wore masks and others did not. Some folks were physically distancing and others were not.
A friend, who went back to work a few weeks ago, said some of her co-workers were getting complacent about distancing. When she found herself in close contact with others for more than a few moments, she felt unsafe.
In conversations at my outings, I got the sense that a lot of people are getting tired of having to stay away from each other.
We all are. But we’re not out of the woods yet.
Yes, Virginia, there is a downward trend of new COVID-19 cases here. But that’s not happening everywhere. Some states are still spiking.
Overall, the United States continues to experience more new cases every day compared to much of the world, according to the John Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.
So the virus has not gone away. It’s still here, but fewer of us here in Virginia are getting it, thanks to medical protocols and washing our hands, physical distancing and wearing masks during Phases 1 and 2.
In a BlueZones.com interview with Michael Osterholm, PhD, MPH, an internationally known expert in infectious disease epidemiology, Osterholm gave some welcome advice on how we should proceed with this pandemic.
Osterholm is “arguably one of the most dependable, non-political sources for straight answers on what COVID-19 means to us and our world in the immediate future,” writes Dan Buettner, Blue Zones founder.
I don’t know about you, but I’m looking to as many credible sources as I can to know how to best take care of myself and the people around me.
First, the sobering facts: Three months ago, COVID-19 was not even in the top 75 causes of death in this country. In May, it was the No. 1 cause of death in the United States.
There’s no scientific indication COVID-19 will disappear of its own accord.
“We can expect COVID-19 to infect 60% to 70% of Americans,” Osterholm says. “That’s around 200 million Americans.”
He gives these recommendations:
• If you’re under age 55, obesity is the No. 1 risk factor. So, eating the right diet, getting physical activity, and managing stress are some of the most important things you can do to protect yourself.
• Avoid close contact. Wearing a cloth mask doesn’t protect you much if you’re in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 contagious. It may give you 10 minutes, instead of five, to avoid contracting the disease.
• One of the best things to do for aging parents is to get them out into the fresh air, while maintaining physical (not social) distancing.
“Locking people up to bubble them from this virus for 18 or more months, or however long it might take to get a vaccine, is a severe challenge,” Osterholm says. “Mental health-wise, we have to understand the issues.”
And I like how he clarifies this:
“I categorically reject the concept of social distancing,” he says. “It’s physical distancing. I hope we never social distance, ever.”
So for the sake of your physical and mental health, get outside and socialize — at a safe, physical distance.
