Have you heard the term to “work on oneself?”
The idea of “the work” is to awaken from the hypnotic trance in which we spend our days and to be liberated from the restrictive illusions we have about ourselves and the world.
This, according to George Gurdjieff, a Russian philosopher, mystic, teacher and composer, is what we should be about.
“Man lives his life in sleep, and in sleep he dies,” he wrote.
Because of this, each person experiences a completely subjective perspective. We function as unconscious automatons, but we can “wake up” and become a different sort of human altogether: our true selves.
Gurdjieff — who discovered the ancient Enneagram symbol in Egypt — may have been one of the modern Western forerunners of what today we call mindfulness.
So, what must we do to “wake up” to ourselves and the world around us? To know ourselves and the world from a much broader and insightful perspective?
While the way is simple, it may be the most difficult task we undertake in this life.
The patterns that inform our thoughts, emotions and behaviors are deeply embedded in our subconscious. The idea is to become conscious of them. That’s it.
There are many methods or practices for awakening our awareness (I practice Centering Prayer) and they all boil down to this: spending time noticing what’s going on in our body, mind and heart.
Some simple guidelines are published by the Gurdjieff Society of Santa Cruz in a paper, “Introduction to Beginning Work on Oneself,” condensed and paraphrased here:
1. The route to self-knowledge is self-observation. Try to bring your attention to yourself. How are you are sitting, walking, talking, feeling? Each time your attention drifts away to associations (daydreaming), gently bring it back to your task of self-observation.
2. Try to remember who you are, where you are, why you are making this effort. While attempting to observe yourself, try also to put some of your attention on observing your surroundings — have a sense of the people and the space around you.
3. Gurdjieff placed great emphasis on developing “presence in the present moment.” How to begin? The starting point is your own body, the sensation of your body. The goal is an “even sensation of the whole of your body.” Sit still and relax for a few minutes, preferably with your back straight and head balanced at the top of your spine. You may find that what you sense is partial at best and continually shifting. Try, after sitting quietly for a few moments, to compare the sensation of the left and right halves of your body. Are the two sensations equal? Can you sense both at the same time? And what interrupts your efforts?
4. You will likely be continually interrupted by “thoughts” or what Gurdjieff called the “associative processes.” Are they actually your thoughts? Or are they just an automatic talking machine that seems to be located in your head that claims to “speak for me” almost all the time? Can you stop them? Control them? Direct them? Watch them, and see what you find.
5. After a while, you may notice your body is breathing. Observe the sensation of the air moving in and out of your body. But don’t change your breathing in any way. Watch it like you would watch a sleeping baby to be sure it is breathing. Do not change the rate or pause; change nothing. Just watch quietly.
6. In the beginning, no one can work for very long. Make a plan to set aside a reasonable length of time — five or 10 minutes, say — during which you may not be disturbed, and really try to work, to observe yourself as you are. And when the time is up, stop, forget all about it, and go back to your “normal self.” Try it three times per day. Persevere for a week or two, and you may learn something about your real self.
For more thorough instructions, search online for the Gurdjieff Society of Santa Cruz.
