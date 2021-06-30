If Jonathan Lopez had a superpower it would likely be the ability to be in two places at once.
Like Marvel’s Multiple Man, having a duplicate of himself would make it easier for Lopez to double as marketing coordinator for the Appalachian Christian School in Waynesboro and owner of Hydro Quenchers, a drive- and walk-up coffee stand offering high-energy beverages that opened June 4 on Forest Hills Road in Harrisonburg.
The barn-red shack, which Lopez built on the flatbed trailer he used to move from Oregon to Virginia during the pandemic, is located in the parking lot of the University Outpost Bookstore.
The shop offers two main types of drinks: flavored coffee drinks named after Star Wars characters and Red Bull-infused "Zombie" beverages named after members of the Marvel universe. For those who don’t like Red Bull, the drinks can be made with tea instead.
Lopez hopes his menu of espresso and Red Bull drinks will become a “secret weapon” for students, workers and weary travelers who need an extra jolt of energy.
Lopez and his wife, Jasmin, were inspired to incorporate their love of pop culture into the brand for their business.
“We’re nerds,” Jasmin Lopez said. “I love Disney, so we want to find a way to incorporate that.”
The couple was forced to move from the Pacific Northwest to Harrisonburg when their education business was crushed by the pandemic, coming to Harrisonburg to be closer to Jonathan Lopez’s parents.
While living in the Pacific Northwest, Jonathan and Jasmin Lopez were exposed to the strong coffee culture where national brands Starbucks and Stumptown Coffee Roasters had their start. Because of this, Hydro Quenchers makes its coffee and espresso drinks with beans from Seattle-based Storyville Coffee Roasters.
Peirce Macgill, assistant director of economic development for the city of Harrisonburg, helped Hydro Quenchers connect with resources and said Jonathan Lopez’s background helped him offer something unique.
Lopez said he spent time traveling across Europe in his 20s and was also inspired by the coffee culture in Spain, where drinks are smaller and more concentrated with caffeine.
“He always has big ideas,” Jasmin Lopez said. “I’m here to support him.”
Jonathan Lopez, who called his customers “everyday heroes," designed the logo for the business with the initials H.Q., and uses Instagram, YouTube and the Black and Brown Owned Businesses of the Shenandoah Valley Facebook group to publicize.
“We’re excited about our location,” Jonathan Lopez said. “We’re thinking people will order our hot drinks on the way to work, grab iced coffees in the afternoon and at night they’ll order the Zombies to stay awake while traveling or studying.”
Jonathan Lopez said the menu will continue to expand. Currently, Hydro Quenchers is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, but Lopez said he plans on having the shop open 24 hours a day in the future.
Macgill connected Lopez with a nine-week entrepreneurial boot camp called Launch Harrisonburg.
“Half the battle is getting the word out,” Macgill said. “[Harrisonburg] has a lot of services available to new businesses, and we also help advertise new businesses on our social media.”
Lopez said he's fortunate to have the opportunities available from the city and wants to spend the first three months of operation to work out the kinks in the business.
“I’m excited to open now because we’ll start out serving locals, and when students return we’ll be prepared to ramp up business,” he said.
Lopez said he wants to donate at least half of profits that Hydro Quenchers earns to local charities such as United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County while the business gets off the ground.
“We want to serve everyday heroes like doctors and nurses,” Lopez said. “It’s important to me to give back to the community, especially after being hit so hard by the pandemic.”
