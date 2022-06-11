While sipping canned seltzers on Rachel FitzGerald’s Colicello Street porch Thursday, a blue jay landed in the local artist’s front yard, seeming to listen in on her conversation while coyly picking around in the grass, until FitzGerald noticed him.
“I don’t see them walking around that much,” Rachel FitzGerald said. “Spectator bird.”
After he flew on, the members of Harrisonburg-based indie folk duo Spectator Bird — sisters Rachel FitzGerald, 33, and Lindsey FitzGerald, 30 — perched on either side of Rachel FitzGerald’s open front door, chatted about their latest album, “A Mind I Can Live In.”
Dropping today, the album was written bit by bit before and during the pandemic, features nine songs, including the group’s June meditative single “Again, Amen,” and the upbeat, indie-pop ditty “Body in Motion.” Based on a line from Spectator Bird’s 2019 song, “Clean Hands,” the album is about turning the page in life, moving away from visions of grandeur and opting for a simple, honest, full life.
Co-produced, recorded and mixed by Taylor Bess at In Your Ear Studios in Richmond, the album features string musicians on some of the songs, including Bess, who plays bass, violinist Lily Gates and Rebecca Wudarski on banjo and electric guitar. It also features a trumpet played by Brandon O’Neill for the song “Clean Hands.”
Spectator Bird formed when Rachel and Lindsey FitzGerald each moved back to the Harrisonburg area in 2016 and were invited to play together in West Virginia. Lindsey FitzGerald, a reading teacher in Harrisonburg City Public Schools, has been writing songs since high school, performs vocals and plays acoustic and electric guitar for the group, while Rachel FitzGerald, who works as the executive chef at Magpie Diner on West Gay Street, performs vocals and acoustic guitar.
The sisters said they’ve always been close, but “cemented” their bond after moving from Williamsburg to the Spring Creek area along with their mom, dad and older sister when Lindsey FitzGerald was in middle school and Rachel FitzGerald was in high school.
“We were excited about the adventure. But then, once we got here, especially at the beginning, it was just an area where not a lot of people moved to. It was really lonely at first,” Lindsey FitzGerald said. “Rachel and I have always had a really tight bond, but we kind of only had each other and our parents, too.”
Rachel FitzGerald, driving Lindsey to high school, often was the first to find cool new music — like Gillian Welch and David Rawlings and Low, a husband-and-wife duo from Duluth, Minn. — that they’d buy on iTunes and put on “mix CDs.” Picking up instruments, they said, was a natural progression for them throughout high school and college.
“Music was always our way of hanging out with each other,” Lindsey FitzGerald said. “We had really strict rules about when you could stop the car when you were in the middle of a song.”
Growing up reading books and listening to their parents’ Joni Mitchell, Simon & Garfunkel and James Taylor albums, along with a beloved “Shadows of Motown” cover CD, Lindsey FitzGerald said she found songwriting in high school and has never stopped, bringing snippets of her work to Rachel, who has “a production ear.”
“It’s very much a conversation,” Lindsey FitzGerald said. “I always know it’s going to be good though if [Rachel] cries. I was just going through my day and I felt this. Trying to put a feeling into words, then when it communicates to your favorite person, that’s the dream.”
Fame and fortune is something the sisters have never been interested in. When they formed their band in 2018 and decided to come up with a name, they picked Spectator Bird after a the 1977 book “The Spectator Bird,” by Wallace Stegmeyer. A character study, the book witnesses a person looking back on their life, wondering if they’d ever really lived.
“It’s a beautiful book. It’s really meditative and odd, much like our music,” Lindsey FitzGerald said.
Taking odd weekends to travel to Richmond and record, with two upcoming concerts in Baltimore and Thomas, W.Va., a full life, said the sisters, who also recently performed at Court Square Theater for the Living Room Concert Series with Trent Wagler of The Steel Wheels, is what they want.
“Not something where work is a vacuum. But family and community and work and music and love and art and everything. Gardening. I mean it’s an ecosystem. That’s what we have in the Valley," Lindsey FitzGerald said. "That’s what’s accessible to us.”
CDs of “A Mind I Can Live In,” are available for purchase on Bandcamp and the album is available to stream on Spotify.
“This is the dream. The dream is to work every day at something you care about and to also be singing a little song in the back of your head and for other people to like that song too,” Lindsey FitzGerald said.
