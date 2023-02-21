Ingrid DeSanctis Explored Healing, Trauma In Latest Stage Performance

Harrisonburg-based artist, educator and playwright Ingrid De Sanctis brought a deeply personal story to the stage in her new solo performance "The Things I Forgot," at Eastern Mennonite University, Feb. 18—19.
Performing alone on stage is no easy task, whatever your level of experience and regardless of what material you are performing.
"It is the most terrifying artistic thing I have ever done. I keep waiting for my scene partner to arrive, but no one is coming," De Sanctis said of "The Things I Forgot," which was part art installation, part movement and part storytelling.
In 2019, Ingrid De Sanctis premiered a new play, "Stained Glass," at James Madison University. The play, with a cast of nine actors, told a powerful story of a woman traveling home to New Jersey for the funeral of her father, a Pentecostal pastor. The pastor who had lost his family and his church in a scandal two decades before.
Jewels, the woman at the center of the story explores the family trauma of her past through poetic representations of memory, bible verse and childhood fantasy, as well as conversations with her father’s victims and lovers, all set against the backdrop of an approaching storm.
The play was later a semifinalist in the renowned Eugene O’Neill Playwrighting Conference and has since had another successful run at Playground Theater in Dayton, Ohio. It was not widely known in 2019 when it premiered, but "Stained Glass" is a biographical piece, depicting De Sanctis’ own upbringing, the very real tragedy that unfolded in her own family, and significantly, the real challenge of a healing process, discovering and coming to peace with the truth.
"It was the first time I had done a play that was based on my own life, but in that play, I could hide, the character wasn’t called 'Ingrid,'" De Sanctis said.
In addition to being a successful playwright, De Sanctis is also a well-respected educator and mentor of young artists, previously at Eastern Mennonite University and now as a professor and theater coordinator at James Madison University.
Just one of the many classes students got to experience under her tutelage at JMU was Solo Performance, a class that explores the techniques and challenges of performing entirely alone on stage, and taking inspiration from her own students, it was this class that would become the catalyst for last week’s production "The Things I Forgot."
Witnessing her students so bravely create solo pieces, and dig so deeply into their own life stories, inspired De Sanctis to take on an "artistic dare" and create an 80-minute solo performance based on "Stained Glass," finally telling her own story as herself, alone on stage.
"I had written this play and hid myself in it," De Sanctis said. "And I have a strange, unique, odd, tragic, beautiful, weird story."
Since setting herself the challenge, De Sanctis was awarded a grant from the Harrisonburg-based Center for Art, Humor and Soul to develop the piece.
After a short educational leave and a burst of creativity, De Sanctis was ready to share the work with the world. De Sanctis said she hopes that by so openly telling this story as herself, it would invites audiences to think about their own stories, lives and families.
"The Things I Forgot," was performed on the mainstage theater at Eastern Mennonite University, Feb 18 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.
