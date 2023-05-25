Artists of Sunnyside Retirement Community are set to prove that young or old, the arts are for all, as their extraordinary creativity bursts out from their community for a public showcase in downtown Harrisonburg.
Opening June 2 at Smith House Galleries, in partnership with Arts Council of the Valley, the group show “Never Stop Creating!” is a way to show how all can express their ideas, wisdom and experience through the arts.
Featuring 18 creators from the Sunnyside Retirement Community, the show will have pieces in a wide range of mediums, including painting, stained glass, marquetry, sculpture, fine furniture and more.
This unique offering is brought to Smith House Galleries by an extraordinary group of retirees from a vast range of professional backgrounds, including physicians, chemists, professors, theater producers and engineers, all brought together after the Covid-19 pandemic by artist and musician Mary Jane Lawhorne Rouse, a volunteer herself at Smith House Galleries.
Rouse explained that during the isolation of the pandemic, she began to notice a large number of deliveries into the gated community from art suppliers and became determined to connect all these creatives together as soon as restrictions would allow.
Usually a veryconnected community, many of the residents of Sunnyside took to personal creativity to manage the isolation that was felt so profoundly by those of the community who are retired. The challenge of that time now reveals a beautiful silver lining through the group’s first show for the public.
“I began to put out feelers,” Rouse explained, “through phone calls, emails, and visits. There were about 30 people on the list, which is now narrowed down to 18.”
Rouse was assisted by Pat Bertoia, Mary Jane Kirkland and Judith Anderson in generating ideas for the show and in gathering the artists and works to present.
Mary Jane Kirkland, part of the team bringing the show to the wider community, is a passionate advocate for the visual arts.
“I have been collecting art for over 50 years,” she said. “I know all of the artists and encourage them to keep going.”
When asked if Kirkland created art herself, she claimed to not be a creator, to which Rouse interjected, “You have created a very comfortable and inviting space for art and for others to enjoy.”
With such passion for the arts, as creators and facilitators, the coming together of this wide array of talents is a treat for the wider community and serves the mission of the group to creatively share the wisdom of age and experience with all generations, hence the title “Never Stop Creating!”
“We played with words a lot in finding a title,” Rouse said.
The work on display in the show was created in the artists’ homes, in living rooms, sun-houses, some in dedicated “studio” rooms at home and even in a fully equipped modern wood shop managed and maintained by the residents themselves for all to use. Don Wait and Don Oxley, both retired engineers working on wood projects, proudly explained that the creative space was conceived and fitted out by community members over the last 2 years.
Visitors to the show will enjoy some of the extraordinary woodwork by Oxley, who is currently working on the wood and engineering challenge of a piece inspired by the Eternal Knot.
With every tool and machine needed in a modern wood shop, community members learn, teach, create and even restore furniture together.
“They found a place to be with others that was comfortable for them,” said Rouse.
Just three of the 18 featured artists, Robert R. Phillips, a retired zoologist, his wife Phyllis, a chemist, and Alex Banks, a grocery retail manager, shared a small sampling of the works to be displayed.
Robert R. Phillips, creates pieces of wood furniture, inspirational pieces of marquetry and clay sculpture, and his Wife Phyllis works in fused glass, sand painting and acrylic painting. They met in graduate school while studying zoology. Taking inspiration from the natural world, they capture, in a variety of mediums, the beauty not only of the animal kingdom but the natural patterns of nature found in wood, clay and glass.
“You can find so much inspiration in nature,” said Phyllis.
Alex Banks creates extraordinary stained glass pieces and proudly displays beautiful works of all kinds throughout his home, from lamp shades to window inserts and even touchingly designed urns for himself and his wife featuring images from their lives and heritage in glass.
“I’ve always loved stained glass, in churches and homes. [I] was always interested in it but never had time to really delve into it,” he said. “As I got ready to retire, I said, ‘I need something’.”
Demonstrating a technique of grinding glass, Banks displayed the patience and method required for creating art with glass.
“Never Stop Creating!” can be seen at Smith House Galleries throughout June, from its First Friday launch on June 2, 5–7 p.m., which will also feature live music by Singer-songwriter Scott Murray. Visitors can also meet the artists on Saturday, June 10 and 24 between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The show is a partnership with the Arts Council of the Valley, which continues its mission of supporting and promoting the arts in all its forms in our communities, through grants, advocacy and public showcases.
“We’re not here in our 70s, 80s and 90s sitting in rocking chairs looking at the birds. We do that, but we have lots of other things going on,” Rouse said.
For more information about “Never Stop Creating!” and the Arts Council of the Valley, visit valleyarts.org.
