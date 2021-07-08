After a year like 2020, Arts Council of the Valley Director Jenny Burden said events that unify, like the Harrisonburg International Festival, are more important than ever.
“At the Arts Council, we have an anti-racism statement in our goals,” Burden said. “This year emphasized the importance of events that were shuttered.”
On June 30, the Harrisonburg International Festival was announced as the recipient of the 2021 Circle of Excellence in the Arts award from the Arts Council of the Valley, the James Madison University Forbes Center for the Performing Arts and JMU’s College of Visual and Performing Arts.
The award, established in 2013, recognizes individuals or groups that make sustained contributions to the cultural community through visual and performing arts.
Previous recipients include Stan Swartz, former drama teacher at Harrisonburg High School, the Staunton-Augusta Art Center and the Shenandoah Valley Art Center, and 2020’s winner, the Shenandoah Valley Choral Society.
The festival, which draws roughly 10,000 people and represents over 40 cultures and 53 languages, was founded in 1997 as a way to promote tolerance among all residents and celebrate diversity.
“I think it’s the rich, collaborative contribution to the arts that brought the event to the award committee’s attention,” Nancy Muñoz, assistant director of the Fairfield Center, said in an email.
The festival is a program of the Fairfield Center, a nonprofit that works to promote dialogue in the community.
“The tremendous support the event receives each year shows just how committed our community is to embracing diversity and celebrating our multicultural friends,” Muñoz said. “Good food, exciting performances, unique artisan goods, and gathering with neighbors is what brings people from all walks of life together during the festival.”
The award is given based on nominations and decided by a panel that includes Burden and Regan Byrne, executive director of the Forbes Center.
Byrne, who coordinates acts for Forbes’ masterpiece season, said the festival links small multicultural communities in Harrisonburg that may not have a voice of their own with mainstream organizations including the Arts Council and the Forbes Center.
“It’s purposeful,” Byrne said. “I strive to present the world in the performances we bring to Forbes.”
The Forbes Center’s masterpiece lineup for 2021-2022 includes a Sept. 2 performance by the American Patchwork Quartet, which highlights immigrant influences in American roots music, and “Small Island Big Song,” a multimedia musical about ancient seafaring cultures of the Pacific and Indian oceans on April 22.
The Arts Council’s Smith House Galleries features “Hilos en Común” through July 30, a collection of quilts from local women who gather to sew and share stories of Latin culture, and the council’s Court Square Theater hosts the Hispanic Film Festival each year.
“The Forbes Center, I think, strives to bring global cultures from the outside in, draws performances from around the world,” Burden said. “At the Arts Council, we strive to showcase global cultures from the inside out.”
Both Burden and Byrne praised the festival’s innovative shift to virtual in 2020. The Fairfield Center hasn’t announced plans for the 2021 festival.
“The festival is almost exclusively sponsor-funded, remains free to the public and takes almost a year to organize,” Muñoz said. “We expect the announcement to be forthcoming very soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.