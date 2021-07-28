One of Harrisonburg’s newest restaurants is making a splash by offering baked-not-fried chicken wings, appetizers, seafood, burgers, mac and cheese, and more.
Island Wing, which opened July 19, is a full-service, tropical-themed restaurant and bar. The restaurant features two outdoor patios with fire tables, frozen alcoholic drinks, over 50 craft beers on tap and plenty of TVs.
The only thing the new lunch and dinner spot doesn’t have is a single fryer in the restaurant.
“We invite people to join the ‘get baked’ movement,” owner Travis Loan said. “We don’t have a single fryer. Everything that would be fried is baked, including our chicken wings and french fries. We want to offer healthier options that not only taste good, but also make people feel good.”
Travis and Corri Loan are the franchisees of the University Boulevard location, which is the eighth franchise for the Destin, Fla.-based company. Harrisonburg natives, high school sweethearts and former outside sales professionals, the Loans also own Tropical Smoothie franchises in Harrisonburg and Staunton.
The couple and their family are no strangers to island life. The Loans have a Facebook page called “Go with the Loans” that shares the trips they’ve taken to locales like Hawaii. Corri Loan said she and her family wanted to bring something different to the ‘Burg.
“We love the beach,” Corri Loan said. “We didn’t feel like there was anything like this in town, and we wanted to bring some island life to Harrisonburg.”
The Loans, along with general manager Jeff Janes, also got to spend a lot of time in Florida setting up the franchise.
“Three weeks of training were in Jacksonville,” Janes said. “It was great. After we were done with training, which was very well done, we got to go to the beach a couple of times in the afternoon.”
Jeremy Campbell is systems support manager for Island Wing Co. Campbell traveled to Harrisonburg for the opening.
“The Loans are some of the most welcoming hosts I’ve ever had,” Campbell said. “They invited the team over for dinner and a pool party at their house. I’m just trying to figure out a way to steal Travis’ custom-made Island Wing baseball cap.”
Janes worked at Buffalo Wild Wings before coming over to Island Wing to manage the 100-plus member team in the building that was formerly Quaker Steak and Lube.
“I’m excited to be doing something different. We have distress flags at every table that you can put up when you need a server’s attention,” Janes said. “We want to offer excellent customer service. We move food quickly, and I’ve been testing the servers on how fast they respond to a flag that goes up. We’re excited to be open.”
