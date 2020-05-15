Last Sunday was Mothers’ Day and I totally neglected to write a column about it.
To be honest, Mothers’ Day was not on my radar. I could blame it on COVID-19, but it has more to do with my orientation to time.
According to Enneagram teaching, each personality style has an innate orientation to time, whether it’s the past, present or future. My type happens to be the past.
It’s always been a great effort for me to write about what’s coming up. Because I believe that readers expect a columnist to write about an upcoming special day or event, I do it. But it does not come naturally. When I’m mulling column ideas, I check the calendar.
Sometimes I forget to check the calendar, like last week.
So, for instance, after spending a few hours on Mothers’ Day with my children — whether individually or collectively — I begin pondering my mothering self. I think about my influence on my kids.
By Wednesday this week, I realized that all three of my children are good cooks. They all cook “from scratch,” like to try new recipes and experiment on their own with ingredients and flavors. They appreciate good food, different types of foods and enjoy eating out where they can taste new dishes.
This pondering leads me to recall my mother’s qualities and my experience of her. She could be so empathetic, especially in my teen years, feeling my growing pains with me.
I think about my stepmother too in this way. Like my mom, she could be empathetic, but then she was practical too, saying, “Now, what are you going to do about it?” or “OK, time to snap out of it.”
When several days after Mothers’ Day have passed, I feel more ready to write about it. But by that time, the world has moved on.
For this reason, I cannot keep up with the daily news cycle. From one day to the next, the news keeps changing, keeps leaping forward.
In the meantime, I’m still processing a story that came out six days ago: exploring other perspectives, checking credible sources, discussing it with others. By the time I form an opinion, that story is ancient history.
One of the exceptions to my past orientation is Advent. During those four weeks, I am all about looking forward to Christmas. Maybe it’s the way we’re programmed as children, all that expectation being built up for Christmas day.
The present for me is usually a blur. But I’m trying. Sometimes I say to myself, “Stay. Stay. Stay.” I force myself to notice things in my environment.
Types who are oriented to the present are much more able to attend to today, in accordance with their personality. For instance, Type 2 is sometimes called the Helper. They are attuned to what other people need — now — and try to help in whatever way they can. They are present, for the sake of others.
Types who are oriented to the future also do it in accordance with their type. Type 7, the Dreamer, is always making plans, generally for new experiences. They want to avoid pain, so they fill their planner with interesting things to do.
So orientation to time is another one of those variables that goes into making us who we are. Fascinating, isn’t it?
Fortunately, Mothers’ Day was on my kids’ radar. Each of them, in their own way, gave me the gift of their presence.
While I appreciated it on Sunday, I’ve really enjoyed reflecting on the memories.
