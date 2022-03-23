Richmond-based fiber artist Marie Fornaro will serve as a juror for an upcoming arts exhibition.
Students from James Madison University’s School of Art, Design and Art History will exhibit works in an undergraduate juried show, according to a press release.
The show opens on Wednesday in the university’s ArtWorks Gallery, a student-run exhibition space on West Grace Street. The public is invited to attend an opening reception on the same day from 5 to 7 p.m., the release said.
Undergraduate students from all school of art programs are eligible to submit their works, in any media, to be considered for the show. Awards will be issued for best in show, jurors choice, honorable mention and awards of distinction in 2-D, 3-D and time-based media, according to the release.
The show will remain on display in the ArtWorks Gallery through April 10 and a virtual gallery of the show will appear on the gallery’s website.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.