In her free time, Jillian Korugic, a local caterer, said she likes watching YouTube videos on homesteading, or being self-sufficient and relying on nature’s bounty to get by.
Korugic, 42, uses those themes in her business, Jillian’s Farmstead Kitchen, to offer sourdough bread made from scratch and a bumper crop of home-cooked meals out of a mobile kitchen.
“I have prayed about it, and God has opened the door,” Korugic said. “A lot of the help and the support from my church family and my real family is unreal.”
A one-woman operation, Jillian’s Farmstead Kitchen is a local catering company and vendor at the Broadway Community Market. Korugic cooks up recipes for home-cooked meals each week, selling them fresh and frozen to heat and serve later to customers at the market. She also offers sourdough breads and prepared sides for sale.
“She probably has the best sourdough bread I have ever had in my entire life,” said Stephanie Gorman, a customer from Fulks Run. “The regular sourdough is super good. You can toast it. You can eat it right off the loaf. It’s just fresh and tastes healthy. You can tell it was made fresh.”
This Saturday, Korugic is offering crispy chicken thighs with tomato-caper sauce. This fresh meal that comes in three sizes that serve two to six, comes with creamy Parmesan polenta and roasted asparagus.
“It’s just good, home-cooked food,” Korugic said. “People just don’t have the time. I have so many people that rely on [my meals].”
Jillian’s Farmstead Kitchen also features two frozen meals per week for pickup at the market only, designed to be heated and served at home, Korugic said. This week’s frozen meal offerings are creamy chicken enchiladas and stuffed peppers, filled with sausage and sourdough stuffing.
“[It’s] things that I wouldn’t cook. I wouldn’t know how to cook,” said Bren McGillivray Smith, a retired counselor from Broadway. “Last night, we had stuffed baked potatoes with brisket and spinach. It’s under $20 so it was wonderful.”
The most popular sellers are the meat loaf special, sourdough bread and “pretty much anything with bacon,” Korugic said.
To guarantee a meal for pickup at the market, a preorder is required the week before on Sunday, but Korugic said she will have a limited amount of the fresh and frozen meals available for drop-ins to the community market.
Korugic went to culinary school in Maryland, worked abroad in an inn near Dublin, Ireland and has managed and cooked in restaurants like Panera Bread. She said she can attack the catering business from all sides.
“I’ve been a grill cook. I’ve been a manager. I know how many hats you have to wear,” Korugic said.
After her at-home child care business became unfeasible during the COVID-19 pandemic, Korugic needed a way to earn income.
Something that can’t be taught, Korugic is known for her positive and uplifting spirit, some of her customers said.
In 2020, the stars aligned for Jillian’s Farmstead Kitchen, when family and friends from Korugic’s church community at Trinity United Church of Christ in Timberville told her she should start a business.
“She’d always been bringing things to the church that were very, very good, very difficult to make,” said McGillivray Smith, who has attended the church with Korugic. “Like real pies with real pie crust and breads and stuff.”
Knowing the cost of certifying a home kitchen for catering, Korugic said God “opened the door” for her business when a pull-behind trailer outfitted with a kitchen became available at auction from Red Front Supermarket when it closed.
“We really want to support her, but we're the ones getting the profit because the food is absolutely wonderful,” Smith said.
Jillian’s Farmstead Kitchen posts updates to its Facebook page with what it will have at the Broadway Community Market.
“It’s always really good. It’s really easy. She’s so focused on making it easy for you,” Gorman said. “It was all really, really good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.