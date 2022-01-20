From Feb. 1 to 26, an exhibition of artwork from James Madison University students will be on display at OASIS Fine Art and Craft.
Taking place on the art locale’s Mezzanine gallery space, the JMU Student Art Show will open with a reception on Feb. 4 during the Arts Council of the Valley’s First Fridays Downtown.
Curated by an OASIS student member, Anna Stegmeier, 19 artists from the university will show work in a variety of media. During the opening reception, JMU students Caitlyn Newlin and Taylor West will perform live flute music.
OASIS also invites visitors to view its gallery space in a window that faces Water Street during February. It will contain a selection of works from member artists.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.