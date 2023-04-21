Journalist Jason Rezaian, Once Jailed In Iran, Receives Jefferson Medal

In September, 1752, when Thomas Jefferson was nine years old, the calendar of England and its colonies changed from Gregorian to Julian. Eleven days were taken away that month — September 2 was followed by September 14. In 1753, Jefferson's birthday became April 13. That is why you see “Born April 2, 1743, O.S.” on his obelisk tombstone, the “O.S.” standing for Old Style.
This April 13, in front of that tombstone, there was the 23rd annual wreath-laying ceremony for Founder’s Day at Monticello. The wreaths were donated by descendants and by community partners, such as the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society, Charlottesville City Council, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, the University of Virginia and Montpelier. In rows of chairs, the community representatives faced their wreaths and the obelisk. Outside of the graveyard’s iron fence, the public watched the proceedings.
The current mayor of Charlottesville, Lloyd Snook, was in attendance, though the City of Charlottesville no longer celebrates the day. On July 1, 2019, three days before the anniversary of Jefferson’s death on the Fourth of July, Charlottesville City Council abolished Jefferson’s birthday as a local holiday. They decided to remember the end of slavery with a new holiday, Liberation and Freedom Day, rather than to honor a slaveholder. Liberation and Freedom Day on March 3 now marks the arrival of Union forces in Charlottesville in 1865.
Gardiner Hallock, the Interim President of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, which operates Monticello, gave welcoming remarks, describing Jefferson’s ideals and his commitment to the freedom of the press. Hallock discussed how Jefferson’s original vision of democracy didn’t include women or the enslaved, but that Jefferson’s democratic principles helped lead to their inclusion.
A member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment escorted the Presidential Wreath, a gift of the President of the United States, to its resting place at the graveside.
Afterwards, we moved towards the house of Monticello. New fencing, put up since the pandemic, funneled us onto the brick walkways, keeping us from shortcuts through the lawn, shortcuts that after decades had become familiar. We reached the West Portico and took our seats facing the steps and platform.
Standing beside the columns, Jason Rezaian, an Iranian-American journalist for The Washington Post, and the former Tehran bureau chief, became the 2023 Recipient of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation Medal in Citizen Leadership, at the event.
The award recognized Rezaian as an advocate for “journalists imprisoned for doing their jobs and fellow Americans held hostage abroad solely because of their citizenship.” While bureau chief at the Post, in 2014, Rezaian was accused of espionage and jailed in Iran. He describes his confinement and eventual release in his book, "Prisoner: My 544 Days in an Iranian Prison."
In his keynote speech at the April 16 event, Rezaian told of the arrests of he and his wife, Yeganeh Salehi. Out of prison before Rezaian, Salehi fought to be able to deliver books to her husband. She won her battle, and a book on Thomas Jefferson and human rights reached his cell, a solace during his ordeal.
Rezaian discussed the captivity of Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal now being held in detention in Russia, in his speech. Gershkovich, charged with spying, is being held hostage in the country his parents fled; his parents emigrated to the United States from Russia. Gershkovich’s situation is similar to Rezaian’s; both were Americans who had family heritage within the country of their captivity, as well as knowledge of the language, Rezaian said. This dual status made the American journalists more effective within the cultures and therefore more threatening to the governments, Rezaian said, in the speech.
Following Rezaian was Angilee Shah, the new Executive Director of Charlottesville Tomorrow, an online local news source, accepting the Thomas Jefferson Foundation Award in Citizen Service for her organization. This award honors a local organization that reflects Charlottesville’s and Albemarle’s commitment to civic service.
Shah emphasized the importance of diversity to stories. “Virginia today is more than forty percent people of color,” she said in the speech. “Census counts tell us we are about twenty percent Black, a fast growing ten percent Latino and almost ten Asian. Indigenous people are almost certainly under-counted in our surveys. More and more people recognize their heritage in more than one of these labels.”
As she spoke, I pictured a see-saw in my mind, with each race being added to the left side. She didn’t give voice to the White population, and so the silence put those people on the other side of the see-saw. The see-saw paradigm has been used positively and negatively, by people on both sides of the paradigm, but it is at best limited in its scope. I found myself thinking of people I knew in Asia who rejected the idea of the see-saw, and had other paradigms for their identities within communities, and of the multitude of paradigms that people haven’t made known.
In retrospect, the stories that Jacob Rezaian told that day were complex and beyond the see-saw. Being jailed by a culture of origin is a powerful story, and results in an understanding of identity that is multi-layered. People can be grouped together or separated by ideas rather than skin color, a statement which within the current arguments sounds both obvious and unorthodox.
Rezaian said that today the impulses of the worst governments are on the march, and that we must counter those impulses. His statements suggest that the worst ideas, as well as the best, are moving through people throughout the world. The ideas of democracy and of a free press, some of them Jefferson’s, some of them our own, can be the book escaped from the jail cell, the ideas shared in a new paradigm.
Alexandria Searls is the executive director of the Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center in Charlottesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.