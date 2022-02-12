Fans of a Virginia jam-rock band are in good company.
Kendall Street Company, which formed at the University of Virginia in the 2010s, has more than 50,000 listeners on the music-streaming website Spotify.
“It’s a really big deal for a group from Charlottesville to have this many streams,” said Natalie “Natty” Gorby, a graphic artist who works with Virginia musicians. “Just to be able to get that many people to see you is hard.”
The Charlottesville-based band, which usually tours extensively across the United States, is staying close to home in February during its “Kendall Street is for Lovers” tour.
“It’s a really good feeling touring [our] home state,” said frontman Louis Smith, who plays rhythmic guitar and provides smooth vocals for the band.
The month-long tour across Virginia cities features a residency in a different town each night of the week, Tuesday through Saturday, featuring Wednesday stops at Harrisonburg’s Golden Pony, a restaurant and music venue on North Main Street.
The band will play a two-set show each Wednesday of the month at the Pony in its 175-cap concert space and basement bar area. The shows begin at 9 p.m. and last until at least midnight. Now midway through the tour, the band’s upcoming shows in Harrisonburg are on Feb. 16 and 23.
“Kendall Street is for Lovers” is a loosely Valentine’s-themed tour that celebrates all things Virginia through a number of sponsors, like Bold Rock Apple Cider. Shows sold out last week in both Richmond and Charlottesville.
The tour is a celebration of the band’s latest releases, like its 2022 single, “Rocky Raccoon,” a funkified cover of the same-named song from the Beatles’ white album. It’ll also include music from the band’s 2021 album, “The Year the Earth Stood Still: Inertia,” 2021 EP “i rly luv u,” 2017’s “Space for Days,” and 2018’s “RemoteVision, Pt. 3,” along with other songs and covers.
All five members of the band hail from different parts of the Old Dominion, so this tour is close to the band’s heart, according to Smith. Named after Virginia Beach’s Kendall Street near First Landing Beach, the band’s name is a nod to good times had with friends.
At its most recent Harrisonburg show, KSC transcended into jam heaven in the basement of the Golden Pony. Songs that started as mellow ballads sweetly sung by Smith waxed into funky head-bangers to a very solid turnout for a Wednesday night.
“[These shows] are something we did a lot a few years ago as we were growing,” Smith said. “Getting to talk to people who have seen us at festivals and watched us grow over the years is a good feeling.”
Aside from playing in Harrisonburg, the group has residencies in small music venues each night of the week like Blacksburg’s Milk Parlor, Martin’s Downtown, in Roanoke, Charlottesville’s Rapture and The Camel in Richmond.
The intimate spots are a good place to get to know audiences, said Smith, for a band that’s used to playing 500-cap shows and rushing from city to bigger city.
“[This tour] is pretty chill compared to our normal touring schedule,” Smith said. “It’s not uncommon for us to be in the car for four or five hours a day [on regional tours].”
Beginning in March, the band will traverse the Appalachian region for another tour sponsored by Relix, a live music magazine. The band will also appear at this year’s Rooster Walk Music Festival near Danville, where it’s been part of the lineup before.
Exposure from the group’s extensive touring schedule might be part of the reason for its bigger followership on music streaming platforms.
Smith credits the group’s fresh sound to a “democratic” creative process among the band members, including Jake Vanaman on saxophone, who joined the band in 2016. Each of the band members has written songs.
“As more of us have begun to write songs, more of our influences are being seen in the live show and recording,” Vanaman said in an interview with Grateful Web, a festival music news website. “[We are] branching out in a lot of different directions all at the same time.”
The band’s members also include D.C.-area native Ryan Wood on drums, the fashion-forward Brian Roy on bass and vocals and “Pisces” Ben Laderberg on electric guitar.
Laderberg, who once worked as a parking lot attendant, is heading up one of the band’s upcoming projects called, “The Lot,” which is in pre-recording stages.
“The Lot” is one of numerous projects the band has in the works this year. It’s in the process of recording new music, Smith said some of which should be ready for Rooster Walk, which takes place Memorial Day weekend.
Imbued with a goofy sense of humor that’s backed up by powerful music, the band aims to “serenade” its way into more hearts in Virginia through this tour, along with connecting with longtime followers.
Tickets for each show in the tour are available online at kendallstreetcompany.com/ksc-is-for-lovers-tour.
