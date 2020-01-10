When you walk into a room, what is it you first notice?
The comfort of the environment? The power structure among the people? Or where the most interesting people are?
Your answer is a good indication your strongest basic instinct.
We all have three basic human instincts, but one of them is dominant. It’s deep. It drives us.
Over the past few months, I’ve been again studying the Enneagram, a model of the human psyche principally understood and taught as a typology of nine interconnected personality types.
What sets the Enneagram apart from other personality typing systems is its fluidity. It’s not static. It considers many subtypes, such as these instinctual variants.
However, you don’t have to know your Enneagram type to discover your strongest human instinct. Not only will it help you understand your own unconscious drive, but it will help you understand other people’s priorities.
Self-preservation types — as described in “The Wisdom of the Enneagram” by Riso and Hudson — are preoccupied with survival, getting and maintaining physical safety and comfort. They’re often concerned about food, clothing, money, housing and physical health.
When this type enters a room, they’re concerned with the temperature, the comfort and where the food is.
Social types are preoccupied with a desire to be liked, approved of and to feel safe with others. They’re often concerned with being accepted, interacting with others and feeling necessary in their world.
When this type enters a room, they’re concerned with the power structure, the subtle interplay between people, and whether they’re being accepted or not.
Sexual types are preoccupied (not so much with sex as) with a constant search for connection, for one-on-one relationships and intense experiences. They may find intensity in a ski jump, a deep conversation or an exciting movie.
When this type enters a room, they’re concerned with finding the most interesting person to talk with (regardless of social status) and spend the whole time connecting with that one person.
Based on this information, have you figured out your dominant instinct?
“Before I knew about subtypes, I could never understand why Anne was not as concerned about maintenance on the house, the aesthetics of the house … about getting things in order,” says Ian Cron on a Typology podcast. “And she couldn’t understand why I wasn’t as concerned as she was about our one-on-one relationship.”
To which his guest, Aaron Niequist replies, “Shauna is the opposite. [At a party] she doesn’t want to get trapped by any one person. She wants to meet everybody. But she’s also aware of the room.”
While I hesitate to pin down the husband’s dominant instinct, this does help to explain why our priorities at social events are so different. If there’s no food or a lack of food he likes, he wants to leave to get something to eat. If I’m deep in conversation with someone, I am definitely not ready to go. But if I haven’t found that person to talk with, my response is, “Yeah, let’s get out of here.”
So knowing another person’s dominant instinct can really help in relationships. In the podcast, Niequist talks about his upcoming 20th anniversary.
“I would love some sort of romantic getaway, like her and I go to Rome … for three days, OK?” he says. “She just wants me to find all the burned-out light bulbs in the house and replace them. That’s all she wants.”
Doesn’t that shine a light on some of our ongoing, repetitive conflicts? These instincts are deeply embedded. They’re not going anywhere.
But we can consider each other’s driving motives and try to accommodate each other.
