Joe Troop is a native of North Carolina who blends traditional styles of music from Appalachia and the Spanish-speaking world.
Troop, a part of Grammy-nominated music group, Che Apalache, is coming to Harrisonburg on Friday as part of a different musical group offering some of the same thoughtful melodies and folk harmonies, according to a press release.
Larry & Joe, a collaboration between Troop and Venezuelan folk musician Larry Bellorin, will perform a concert at Arts Incarnate, in Harrisonburg, on Friday at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Larry & Joe combines elements of Appalachian Folk with Venezuelan traditions, part of a genre called joropo.
Tickets are for sale by visiting eventbrite.com/e/larry-joe-tickets-439882268707.
