Latest EMU Faculty Show Features 'David Berry and Friends'

When David Berry III speaks about music, he does so with joy, passion, and musicality that could match the greatest of compositions in inspiration, emotion and heart.
Each year, EMU presents faculty concerts, giving opportunities for the community to enjoy the musical talents of its teaching staff. Berry, the university’s program director for music, will revive an idea that came to him last year, for this year’s performance.
“I had this concept of doing something that celebrates the Harrisonburg community,” Berry said. “So I brought together different musicians that I’ve met in different ways since I’ve been here [...] that represent my experience here and of being part of the community.”
Continuing a strong tradition of community-centered free concert events, Eastern Mennonite University music faculty member David Berry III will present “David Berry and Friends, Again!” today at 7 p.m.
The show will take place today at the Martin Chapel and Seminary Building at Eastern Mennonite University 1181 Smith Avenue.
“Normally concerts are not put together like this,” Berry said. “This is less genre-based. The theme of this [concert] is the community.”
The lineup for “David Berry and Friends, Again!” proves this will be a concert that will truly reflect the wide experience and talent on offer in this community.
All the music is inspired by relationships and artistic collaborations Berry has built over his years in this community.
“It’s exciting “when it’s organic when it comes out of building relationships [...] finding what happens when different artists come together,” Berry said, of the selection process for pieces to perform.
Berry first came to Harrisonburg in 2017 to take on the role of program director of music at EMU — a milestone moment in a rich career of music performance and education that has seen him perform with the New Jersey, Houston, St. Louis, Dallas, and Seattle symphonies, as well as collaborating with notable composers including Grammy-award winner Jennifer Higdon.
In addition to his vast experience performing, Berry also strives to be an advocate for musicians through his teaching and work with a variety of festivals and boards, including the Gateways Music Festival at Eastman School of Music. The festival celebrates the contributions to classical music by musicians of African descent.
This year Berry has taken on the role of artistic director of the Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival, described by the Virginia Commission for the Arts as “a jewel in Harrisonburg’s crown.”
Starting with Berry’s arrangement of Brahms’ powerful piano trio no. one in B major, opus no. eight, the evening will include performances of a variety of musical pieces from genres including classical, jazz and gospel.
Bringing these pieces to life will be violinist and JMU music faculty member Wanchi Huang, Kelley Mikkelsen, Roanoke Symphony principal cellist and drummer Joseph Harder, bassist Joseph Nichols, gospel singer Gabriel Driver and opera singer Michael Richardson.
The show will even feature a vocal performance by Harrisonburg’s Mayor Deanna Reed.
In addition to enjoying the performances of this range of musicians, audiences will also hear Berry tell stories of how these relationships and collaborations came to be, bringing significance to the “friends” reference in the title of the concert.
Those attending the concert will also be treated to a premier of a new, never-heard composition by Berry, inspired by the Gospel song and civil rights anthem “We Shall Overcome.”
“It’s meant to be a journey, an exploration of what goes with those words, about how much of a journey you have to go on emotionally to overcome,” Berry said.
Berry is an artist in the community for whom music is not merely a profession or a private gift, but a vital component of life: to be shared, heard, felt and experienced in the community.
This concert aims to be a sharing of not only the music but of the hearts of the man and his friends performing it.
This concert is free to attend at the door, with a suggested donation of $10. It will take place at 7 p.m. at Martin Chapel and Seminary Building at Eastern Mennonite University, 1181 Smith Avenue.
For those that are not able to attend in person, the concert will also live streamed on Facebook atwww.facebook/emudeptmusic.
