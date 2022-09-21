While relaxing in Madrid or Barcelona in the evenings, it's typical to visit several bars or bodegas and order a small plate at each one -- called a “tapa” — while enjoying a drink.
Popular in Latin America too, the small plates will be the featured fare at a fundraising celebration for Scholars Latino Initiative, a Harrisonburg-based nonprofit that aims to set Latino students up for college and career success, according to members of its staff.
To celebrate its 10th year in Harrisonburg, on Oct. 9 from 5 to 9:30 p.m., Scholars Latino Initiative will host an event called Tenth Anniversary Tapas at On Sunny Slope Farm, just outside Harrisonburg, featuring tapas, hors d’oeuvres typical in Spanish cities.
The small plates will be prepared by a variety of local Latin American restaurants, including El Sol and La Morena.
Also adding to the fun flavors for the tapas night is Harrisonburg’s Cuban Burger, owned by Steve Pizarro, a Cuban American. Though the menu hasn’t been disclosed for Oct. 9, Pizarro and Cuban Burger participated in Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance’s Downtown Dinner Party at the Turner Pavilion, another food-forward event in May, with a choripán sausage from Argentina and a secret chimichurri recipe reserved for family occasions.
Other restaurants that will serve their own take on tapas include A Bowl of Good in Harrisonburg.
The event will feature beer from Three Notch’d Brewing Co. and wine. Treats from Staunton’s La Magdalena Bakery and Cinnamon Bear Bakery and Deli in Harrisonburg will sweetly top off the menu for the night, according to Christopher Clymer Kurtz, director of development for Scholars Latino Initiative.
This dinner party will feature a heaping side of salsa and bachata dancing, with lessons by Phillip Fusaro, owner of the Friendly City Dance Room, in downtown Harrisonburg, according to a press release. Live music will be performed by Lua Project, a “Mexilachian” group that imaginatively melds sounds from near and far in its show, according to its website.
The event is not only a fundraiser but also a “thank you” to donors from the community who helped support Scholars Latino Initiative through the COVID-19 pandemic, when it couldn’t host a gala event for two years, according to Clymer Kurtz.
“The amazing thing about our community is the generosity,” Clymer Kurtz said. “People just continued to give [during the pandemic].”
Scholars Latino Initiative partners with local teachers and staff from nearby universities to provide instruction and guidance to Latino students on their way to college, according to Clymer Kurtz. He said it provides college scholarships as a large part of its annual budget and helps support students on the college application process.
Since it was founded in Harrisonburg in 2012, Scholars Latino Initiative has given over $437,000 in scholarships, tuition and equipment like laptops to its students who have gone to attend 21 different universities, according to a press release.
Tickets for the fundraiser are available online through Sunday by visiting vasli.org/tapas, Clymer Kurtz said.
“This celebration will reflect the richness of Latino foods and cultures in our community,” Sylvia Whitney Beitzel, a board member who’s planning the event, said in a press release. “It will also be a time to reflect on the impact that SLI and its community of support have had on the students.”
