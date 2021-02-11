This year Valentine’s Day, with all its sweet and decadent indulgences, precedes Ash Wednesday by three days.
Believers who want an excuse to indulge before hunkering down in abstinence for Lent can have at it, thanks to the alignment of the moon, the vernal equinox and the Gregorian calendar. It all starts with Easter.
From Easter — which can be any time between March 22 and April 25 — you count back six and a half weeks to get the date for Ash Wednesday. Lent is a time of inner reflection, self-sacrifice, denial and repentance.
Many Protestant denominations skip over Lent to go right to Easter. But that’s not how it works. What’s to celebrate if we have not first lamented?
A friend of mine recently said that in our culture, we want to skip over the repentance and go right to all the positive self-talk, all those memes about how we are goddesses and heroes. It’s hard to sustain. As Carl Jung wrote, there is no coming to consciousness without pain.
Lent can be a time to take a deep and honest look at ourselves.
What you give up for Lent is up to you, up to each individual. If something has a grip on you, more than likely it’s become unhealthy, so that’s a good place to start. The idea being to get rid of, at least temporarily, things that distract you from your devotion to God and ourselves.
Of course, sweets have, down through the ages, been the most popular items to give up: candy, desserts, sugar in your tea. A bit of self-denial here can go a long way in reminding us how often we unthinkingly get what we want, when we want it, how we want it.
Giving up meat and dairy is required in Eastern Orthodoxy. That requires quite a lifestyle change. What to eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner? Each meal poses its own challenges. Since it’s going to take time to figure out what to eat and preparing it, you’d better give up social media too.
Speaking of which, when it comes to distracting us from worthwhile activities, nothing beats social media. That’s the most obvious thing to give up, right? That vortex of a time sucker? Facebook, Twitter, Instagram … yeah. In the past, I’ve given up Facebook, but now that I’ve become more active on other platforms, I’m going to abstain from them as well.
Movies and TV are also worth considering for abstention. Just the phrase “binge watch” is a clue we might have a problem.
Shopping online has become an obsession for many, beyond the convenience of it. Of course, during COVID, it’s been a way to stay safe from being exposed in crowded stores. Perhaps restricting ourselves to curbside pickup and local home delivery will narrow the field a bit, plus support people in the community to keep their jobs. Or stick to buying only essentials.
Lent is not just about abstaining, but about doing for others.
Without our usual distractions, we have time for more worthwhile activities, including real-time interactions with friends and family. Folks are lonely these days, and in spite of all our “friends” and “followers,” social media has done nothing to fill the void. As a matter of fact, it’s been shown to make our isolation feel worse and leads many to depression.
I plan to pick up the phone more often to talk, not text. We can also send letters and cards in the mail that the recipients will treasure.
Sacrificial giving is often encouraged during Lent. Churches take up collections for the poor.
Here in our part of the world, there is no lack of opportunity to help others. The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Open Doors, and many other local organizations, do good work in getting food and shelter to people who need it.
Volunteering, if you’re not in a high-risk category for COVID, is another option for sharing what you have.
Lent is a season I look forward to each year. At the end comes spring, Easter and new life.
Now that’s something to celebrate.
