Mardi Gras, the imposition of ashes and 40 days of fasting are long-practiced Lenten traditions for many Christians.
To these I’ve added another custom: watching a movie.
“Chocolat” is the perfect movie for Lent, as its tale begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Easter, and embodies God’s intentions for religious observance.
“Chocolat” tells the story of Vianne Rocher (Juliette Binoche) who arrives in the French village of Lansquenet-sous-Tannes with her 6-year-old daughter, Anouk. On Ash Wednesday, she opens a small chocolaterie. Soon, she and her chocolate impact the lives of the townspeople of this repressed little place.
Like Mary Poppins, Vianne is brought in with the north wind. Unlike Vianne, the village mayor, the Comte de Reynaud (Alfred Molina), is very much bound by tradition and rules. He’s also taken charge of the church, situated physically and symbolically in the center of the village.
Vianne wears colorful clothing, is not religious and has an illegitimate child. She is friendly and her chocolates lure many of the villagers into her shop.
Reynaud speaks out against her for tempting the people during a time of abstinence and self-denial, as though she were a devil.
Vianne’s landlady, Armande (Judy Dench), falls under the influence of Vianne and her chocolates, which have a magical quality. Armande is unhappy that she can’t see her grandson because her cold, pious daughter, Caroline — who is Reynaud’s secretary — thinks she is a “bad influence.” Vianne arranges for Armande to see her grandson, Luc, in the chocolaterie, and the two form a bond.
Vianne also befriends Josephine, a troubled woman with an abusive husband who brutally beats her. After her husband injures her head, Josephine leaves him and moves in with Vianne and Anouk. As she works at the chocolate shop and Vianne teaches her the craft, Josephine becomes self-confident and happy.
Enter the river gypsies and Roux (Johnny Depp). Vianne embraces the group and, of course, she and Roux are attracted to each other. They decide to hold a birthday party for Armande on his boat. When Caroline realizes Luc is at the party, she goes to fetch him. There she sees him dancing with his grandmother and realizes how harsh she has been.
Later that night, Josephine’s husband sets fire to the boat, where she and Anouk are sleeping. The two manage to escape, but Vianne is badly shaken.
Not long after, Reynaud sees Caroline leaving the chocolate shop. In the wee hours before Easter morning, Reynaud breaks into the shop to destroy Vianne’s confections. When a morsel of chocolate accidently lands on his lips … well, I won’t ruin it for you.
Why do I love this movie when it seems so anti-Lent?
It reminds me of the scripture in Isaiah 58, where God is angry at the Israelites for being dutiful in their fasting, while fighting among themselves, being greedy and oppressing their workers.
Instead, God says, “Is this not the fast that I choose: to loose the bonds of injustice … to let the oppressed go free … to share your bread with the hungry and bring the homeless poor into your house … ”
This shows me the very essence of God’s heart.
Vianne may not be a Christian, but she cares deeply about the people whose lives she touches. She wants to loosen their bonds and let them go free. She shares her chocolate with the metaphorically hungry and brings the homeless Josephine into her house.
I need this message at a time when I may be tempted to think my religious observance may score me some brownie points with God.
Plus, chocolate.
