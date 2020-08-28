Sometimes, I’ve been tempted to collect things, like Hummel figures, Christmas tree ornaments or souvenir spoons.
A woman I once knew collected small knick-knacks. Lots of them, on shelves that lined the walls and ran through the middle of her living and dining rooms.
The one time I visited her home, I was overwhelmed with the sheer number of small items that crowded the shelves. Because it was so difficult to focus on any one thing, I don’t know what she collected.
By contrast, my maternal grandmother had one set of figurines on a table in her living room, a man and a woman dancing together. The woman had a high-swept hairdo like Marie Antoinette and the man wore a long red tuxedo-type coat. They appeared to be doing a minuet.
Perhaps my collector friend had the same set, but how would anyone know?
A double rainbow is a rare appearance of beauty. But what if we had double rainbows every day?
“For it is only framed in space that beauty blooms,” writes Anne Morrow Lindbergh in “Gift from the Sea.” “Only in space are events and objects and people unique and significant — and therefore beautiful.”
A tree is stately if you see it against the space of empty sky.
A note in music is significant from the silences on either side.
A chocolate confection is delicious when you savor every bite.
(Some people do collect some pretty cool things though. On a Twitter thread, people posted photos of the things they collect. Some of the more interesting ones: old photos of silent film actresses, street art from travel destinations, vintage love letters, cast iron newsstand paperweights, ticket stubs, rubber duckies, spatulas, English one pound coins.)
When I was growing up, we had a coffee table in front of the couch. On that table was one book, “Vanity Fair: A Cavalcade of the 1920s and 1930s.” I still have it. The book is full of pictures of and writings by and about the personalities of those decades: stage and screen stars, politicians, poets, philosophers, authors, athletes and more.
There’s a photo of Queen Elizabeth when she was a young princess, looking like Shirley Temple, walking in the London rain under an umbrella held by a doorman. There’s Albert Einstein, lying on a blanket on the ground, ready to take a nap. There’s a page of aviators: Richard Byrd in the Antarctic, Amelia Earhart in profile and the Lindberghs — Charles and Anne — in an open airplane, preparing to fly from New York to the Orient.
On rainy days, with nothing else to do and no other books on the table, we kids spent hours snuggled on the couch together fascinated with that one book.
Contemporary life can be characterized by too much.
We have too many breakfast cereals to choose from, too many books in the store, too many cars on the highway, too many articles on the internet, too many people on our Facebook feeds, too many channels on TV, too many ads everywhere, too many notes in music, too many items on the menu, too many appointments, too many events going on.
What we don’t have enough of is space, silence, slowness and solitude.
That’s what retreats are for, to get away from our busy, cluttered world and schedules. (For some people, even the word “retreat” has come to mean its opposite: a day when a group of people stay busy talking and planning.)
When my mother died, I claimed her old wooden spools, two of them. The kind for thread in clothing manufacture. I brought them home and set them on a shelf among a few books, a candle and two Hummel figurines.
Then I decided to collect wooden spools.
Soon I had a shelf full. They were tall and skinny, short and wide, natural wood and painted, ribbed and smooth, with thread and without.
I arranged them artfully, so they looked pretty cool, but they held no significance for me.
Now I have only my mom’s original two spools, which I remember her buying at an antique store while we were vacationing in Maine. That memory — and so the wooden spools — are significant.
