Lynda Chandler, a lifelong artist, said when her mother died from breast cancer, she was so devastated she thought she might never pick up a pencil to draw again.
“She was the source of all my creativity,” said Chandler, who was 40 when her mom died. “She taught me how to make bows, how to do flower arranging, gardening. She helped me remake my doll house. All my school projects that involved art, she was there.”
When Chandler was asked to draw the cover for her mom’s funeral program, she said she felt like a mess, but sat down with her pens.
What emerged was a simple line drawing of a ribbon in the shape of a cursive "L" and a bouquet of roses.
Chandler said, in the hospital, her mother reflexively coiled her breathing tube in the shape of a bow because it comforted her. At the funeral, many people spoke about Chandler’s mom’s beautiful floral arrangements.
Drawing the program was the first small step in healing.
“I think we need that salve, knowing where we can get centered,” Chandler said.
While her mom worked as a secretary when Chandler was growing up in Illinois, Chandler’s dad was a geology professor who inspired Chandler’s love of science.
“I would bring rocks to him from the driveway when I was a little girl. And, of course, they were all the same because it was gravel. He would never talk down to me. He would say, ‘oh, this one has some pink feldspar in it.' It was granite,” Chandler said.
With twin loves of science and art, Chandler found her calling as a botanical artist, someone who draws scientifically accurate plants for use by cultivators and specialists.
She studied horticulture at the University of Florida and took science illustration classes with professor Marion Sheehan, a noted science illustrator.
“I just couldn’t get enough,” Chandler said. “It was like food for my whole soul.”
Unlike many young women, Chandler said when she was growing up, her dad encouraged her to pursue a career that she would love.
“He goes, ‘I want you to do something that when you get up in the morning, you can’t wait to do it,’” Chandler said. “It’s not work, it’s what you’re passionate about.”
While some people just do work to pay the bills, Chandler said that her work was her obsession. It’s hard to imagine someone who found their calling more perfectly than Chandler, who has analytical, detail-oriented and artistic skills — all essential for the work of a botanical artist.
Taxonomy is the identification of living things by their physical characteristics, so everything a botanical illustrator draws is important, Chandler said. The details are the important part; the details are what differentiate one plant from another.
“Sometimes it’s a matter of how long the hairs are, sometimes it’s how deep the indentations are in the leaf,” Chandler said.
One of her first commissions was a set of botanical coloring books for Dover Publication, which she said are still being sold today. She went on to work for the USDA Seed Taxonomy Lab, in Beltsville, Md., where she drew tiny invasive weed specimens for a catalogue used by federal officials.
Chandler said she felt like the botanical equivalent of an epidemiologist, because she drew sketches of invasive seeds that could not be allowed to enter the US, one of the positions she was most proud of in her over 37-year career as an artist.
Additionally, Chandler created all the illustrations for “Small Fruit Crop Management,” a 1990 Prentice Hall publication, which took over eight years to write. Chandler, who has two daughters, called the plant-care manual her “third child.”
Another thing that drew her to the field was she could learn on the job. Drawing something teaches you in great detail about it, Chandler said. She studied horticulture so she could know the “vocabulary” of the professionals she was working with.
She’s become an informal expert in many topics and issues in plant science as she’s drawn them. Chandler described parts of plants and their life cycles in great detail from the Prentice Hall book, which also has attractive painted cover art by Chandler.
More recently, Chandler had her art featured at the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum on James Madison University’s campus.
As Chandler’s career went on, she began to branch out from just drawing and painting plants and animals to designing stained glass windows when she lived in Florida. Chandler created her first design for her church, Temple Terrace Presbyterian, in Temple Terrace, Fla.
Chandler designed a nature scene for the giant arch-shaped window of 2-foot square panes. The scene depicts a flowing river. In the top left, the river flows from mountains and grapes drip from the vine into droplets of blood.
Chandler said she thought the piece might come across as too secular for the church, but she was surprised when a member of the clergy showed her a Bible verse that her scene seemed to depict, nearly word for word.
Chandler’s design was installed and she said she was delighted by the energy it brought to the church.
Chandler’s artwork gained emotional depth as she continued to work in stained glass. More than scientific pictures of plants, Chandler designed windows and decorative panels for different hospices and hospital chapels further into her career.
It was in these scenes that Chandler presented deeply meaningful storytelling and said she truly began to understand the healing power of art. While her art had always taught people about the life cycle of plants, this new work with stained glass started to provide inspiration for people going through spiritual battles.
In a three-panel window for Temple Terrace Hospice in Florida, Chandler said she told the story of her mother’s diagnosis and death to help other people going through the same thing.
The first two panels appear to just be nature scenes, but Chandler explained they have lots of painful emotion in them. They depict a calm nature scene with a deep pond and two waterfowl.
“In this very deep place that she’s in, she recognizes the world as she knows it will never be the same. It will go on, but she will not see the blue water,” Chandler said.
One of the birds is still, while the other flaps its wings.
“My geology father just was dying to fix it, he was running around trying to get the kitchen remodeled,” Chandler said.
In another part of the scene, a fallen oak tree is propped up by a cypress, which Chandler said she chose because it is one of the oldest kinds of trees.
“You are not alone under hospice care,” Chandler said. “The great cypress tree stands strong.”
The tone of the third panel is different from the first two, it’s much more peaceful and depicts a bridge leading to a beautiful sky.
"This is the bridge that she has to cross, that I have to cross, that we all have to cross,” Chandler said. “It leads to a beautiful new day.”
