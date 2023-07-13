At the Hyatt Place hotel Monday night, local author and public speaker Laura Lee Wright celebrated the launch of "Beyond Sober: You Put Down the Booze Now What?" surrounded by friends, family, and long-term advocates who have supported both her recovery from alcohol dependence and her goal to help others through writing.
The book, which seeks to support and inspire those that have recently made the decision to stop drinking, is an accessible toolbox of ideas, tips and longer-term strategies to help people remain sober, Wright explained. Intentionally short, with quick and easy-to-read chapters, Wright created a resource for those experiencing alcohol dependency to find inspiration and useful ideas quickly with a focus on compassion and self-care.
"The book is not a memoir,” Wright said. “This is what I wished I could have been able to find early on. When I first entered recovery, I wasn't really in a place where I could read and comprehend complicated ideas. I just wasn't there. I really needed it broken down really simply, into simple actionable things. What can I do today to not drink? It's small. It's easy to read. I tried to keep the big words out of it. My hope is that it becomes really useful for people that are even curious about sobriety."
Inspired by over 25,000 hours of conversation with people successfully remaining sober, and from her own recovery, Wright shares insights not only into the physical act of drinking too much but also the spiritual and emotional side of addiction to alcohol and the potential for recovery.
"I grew up in an alcoholic household,” Wright said. “I knew all about sobriety and all about recovery, because I watched my mother go through the entire process, and my father was an active alcoholic until he died. I was certain when I looked in the mirror that was not what I was seeing because my story was different.”
After successfully completing a college degree, maintaining a marriage, raising children and building a successful career Wright did not recognize the signs of dependence on alcohol until the condition had taken hold of her life, she said.
“Over the span of about a decade, my alcoholism really grew and devastated my life like an acid. It corroded everything I touched,” she said. "It was probably when I was about 40 when my kids were old enough to take care of themselves. I've talked to many people in recovery, and one of the things I hear from women often is that it doesn't bloom really until their 30s or 40s when all of that pressure of being a mom begins to lift.”
Wright, a mother to four adult children, remembers how life began to come apart once the alcohol dependence became apparent.
"The relationship with my daughter has been more strained. At the height of my alcoholism, she was planning a wedding, and she really needed a present mother, and she didn't have one,” Wright said. “Because of my abuse of alcohol at work events, my career evaporated and along with it my income, self-respect and my ability to support my children. It was incredibly public, humiliatingly public, sadly not enough to get me sober. I didn't get sober until a couple of years after that."
Despite the very dark days that Wright can recall, due to the release of her book and having been sober herself for over five years, Wright now claims to be "living the life of my dreams," part of which came during a recent cruise to the Bahamas with her now fiancé.
"First ever cruise and first ever proposal — I was married before but there was no big proposal, so a romantic proposal and a cruise ship, and I picked out my ring in the Bahamas. This is my life, and it's all because I stopped drinking," she said.
The couple is now planning a sober wedding for 2024 to continue the celebrations of a new chapter in life.
“We are going to have so much fun. We are going to have fun mocktails, great food, family dancing. We'll have it all except at the end no one is going to make a fool of themselves. No one will wake up with a headache, and best of all, I will remember my wedding," Wright said.
Within hours of launching Monday, "Beyond Sober" had become the #1 New Release in the Twelve-Steps Programs category on Amazon and is already amassing 5-star ratings for its content.
"There are two truths I've figured out during this recovery process. Number one is everyone knows someone who doesn't know how to drink right. And the other thing is, alcoholism doesn't operate in a vacuum, the ripple effect of alcoholism is very far-reaching. However, the ripple effect of recovery is also very far-reaching. Which drop in the puddle do you want to be?” Wright said.
"Beyond Sober: You Put Down the Booze Now What?" can be purchased on Amazon, barnesandnobel.com, walmart.com, and target.com and other book stores.
For more information on Laura Lee Wright, her blog, speaking engagements and more resources, visit https://lauraleewright.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.