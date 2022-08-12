In April, Kathleen Weaver Kurtz, a native of Rockingham County, published a new book.
“The Blistering Morning Mist: A Memoir” is about Weaver Kurtz’s life, losing her father at age 3 and learning to deal with insecurity, according to a press release.
Weaver Kurtz, a retired pastoral psychotherapist, colors her story with a Mennonite faith and a family tradition of colorful language and storytelling, the release said.
The title of the book is inspired by some of this rich language, spoken by Weaver Kurtz’s son on a first day of school while waiting for the school bus. “Into the blistering morning mist, we go,” is a line Weaver Kurtz credits to her son, in the release.
“I was curious about the ways the seeming simplicity of my early world could contain the ingredients to contain a much more complex life,” Weaver Kurtz said, in a Q&A included with the release.
“Into the Blistering Morning Mist: A Memoir” is available online through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
— Staff Report
