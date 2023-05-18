Local Author Releases New Book On Mental Health And Catholic Faith

Tom Syre, 73, of Harrisonburg, said he makes time every day to write.
And all that work has led to some books published. Syre wrote two books in 2020 and his latest book, “Healing Your Depression: A Catholic Perspective, Second Edition,” was released in mid-March of this year.
The book is about mental health and the Catholic faith. Syre, a practicing Catholic, said the seven sacraments of the Catholic faith — religious rites that Catholics go through at different times over their lifespan — inspired him to write the book.
“My church attendance and my church participation lifts me up,” Syre said. “It really does.”
The 5-by-7-inch paperback book is just over 200 pages in length. It contains seven chapters, in addition to a foreword by Rev. Fr. Worku Yohannes Gebre, a Capuchin friar who holds a master of divinity degree. Syre said Gebre is a friend.
The book is full of practical tips on improving one’s mental health, information about the Catholic faith that outlines what it really means to practice the religion and quotes from Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic church, who Syre said is a proponent of mental health.
Syre, a retired professor at James Madison University, taught public health in Ethiopia and served in the United States Marine Corps, in Okinawa, Japan. Syre said religion has given him a sense of community that has benefitted his mental health.
A career-long public health researcher, Syre’s book isn’t just about his personal experiences. Syre points to the scientific research that shows practicing any religion — not just the Catholic faith — can benefit mental health.
“By going to the temple, or the synagogue or the mosque, you’re interacting with people in a faith-based community,” Syre said. “You are buffered from mental illness. I’m not saying it doesn’t happen.”
Syre said he chose to write the book because he is a member of the Catholic faith. He teaches Confirmation classes at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, a large congregation based at 154 N. Main Street. Confirmation is an anointing rite teenaged Catholics choose to go through.
“I have many friendships from Blessed Sacrament. When things come up, I have people to talk to,” Syre said, having been a congregant at the church for over 30 years.
Syre said the sacrament of Reconciliation, or Confession, has a special relationship with mental health. Syre said Confession, where Catholics tell their sins to a priest, can be a therapeutic experience. Syre is a proponent that behavior changes can aid with mental health issues.
Syre said being a Catholic is about more than just going to church. In the book, Gebre, who helped Syre put it together, lists rules that make someone a “practicing” Catholic, which means the church recognizes that individual as actively involved in their faith. Syre said beyond going to church, the Catholic faith — and other religions — require people to serve others in tangible ways.
Carrying out that part of the faith is something people don’t always realize, Syre pointed out, reading from a copy of his book in the church library in the basement of Blessed Sacrament.
Syre has given several copies of his book to around ten different Catholic churches across the Shenandoah Valley, he said. There are copies available at the Massanutten Regional Library Central Branch and in the Blessed Sacrament church library. The book is also available for purchase on Amazon. Syre said to search for the second edition of the book, which revises and improves a first edition that was released last year.
Syre said if his book helps one person return to their faith, or even start to think about the relationship of religion and mental health more deeply, then the year he spent writing the book will have been “worth it.”
“I hope that the book will encourage Catholics to become more participatory in the church,” Syre said. “And those who have left the church, come back.”
