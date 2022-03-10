A change of pace from lecturing, some local professors are teaming up with their students to play together.
“We lead from within the ensemble,” said Carl Donakowski, a cello professor. “Because it’s to teach ensemble skills: how to play together, listening and watching each other.”
Monticello Strings is a chamber ensemble at James Madison University’s School of Music. Three of the school’s faculty members make up the small musical group along with seven undergraduate and graduate students.
Watching the ensemble’s Feb. 25 rehearsal, for a series of community concerts, was like watching an exciting game of volleyball.
With no conductor, each musician paid close attention to the others, relying heavily on sight and hearing to play the fast-paced music together.
The Monticello Strings, based around a for-credit class, meets once per week in a half-semester intensive format. It’s an ensemble designed to teach collaboration and chamber skills to undergrads and challenge experienced players to teach by doing.
“You can hear an experienced player [from] the audience, but actually hearing them next to you, you can re-create for yourself what you hear,” student Patrick Shaughnessy said. “It’s very helpful.”
In this unique ensemble, Shaugnessy, a first-year doctoral student in violin performance, played alongside JMU School of Music faculty and undergraduate students in violin, viola, cello and bass at community concerts that were held throughout Harrisonburg.
With only a few performers in each section, the pressure is on for each player to hit each note well. Isaiah Ortiz, a junior who plays cello in the ensemble, said he likes creative control.
“It’s like having to keep independence and not having anyone else on my part. The type of music is so cool and it has a different sound than the orchestra and bigger ensembles,” Ortiz said.
The ensemble was formed in 2012 by Wanchi Huang, JMU School of Music violin professor, along with Max Rabinovitsj, a renowned violinist and concertmaster.
Huang, a native of Taipei, Taiwan, said she came to the U.S. at age 12 to play the violin. She went on to attend the Curtis Institute of Music, earned a master's from Juilliard School and earned her doctorate at Indiana University-Bloomington.
Huang said Rabinovitsj, a Curtis Institute alumnus, was helping her teach an overflow of violin students at the time and encouraged her to form a group where the students collaborate with the teachers.
“The whole point is that we all perform together. It’s very hands-on. We rehearse with the students as if they are our equal partners,” Huang said.
Huang leads the violin performers, while viola professor Diane Phoenix-Neal leads the violas and Donakowsky leads the cello section.
“[The students] are learning by doing,” Phoenix-Neal said. “And so, it’s experiential learning for them and they’re also interacting with students who have more experience than them. Our young professionals have a lot of experience behind them too.”
During weekly rehearsals, the group practiced a set program that included a song from a living Virginia composer, Adolphus Hailstork, a symphony and octet by early Romantic German composer Felix Mendelssohn and a piece by 19th-century Czech composer Antonin Dvořák.
The community shows were held the week of March 1, beginning with a performance at JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The shows continued through Wednesday, for an outreach performance for the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
The students participate by invitation only. Younger performers, like violinists Isaac Cotnoir, a junior, and Rachel Tan, a sophomore, said they jumped at the opportunity to be challenged by seasoned performers.
“I heard them play freshman year. It was really good,” Cotnoir said. “I didn’t know I was going to be offered the opportunity, so I went for it. I was [intimidated] for the first couple rehearsals but not really anymore.”
Tan, a violin performance student, is the youngest member of the group and said she is not intimidated by the other members.
“It’s a higher level and a harder challenge [to play with faculty],” Tan said. “Wanchi is super chill. I used to be super anxious [but I stopped worrying].”
For Aiveen Gallagher, a third-year doctoral student, playing in the ensemble is an opportunity both to learn from faculty and teach younger performers.
“It’s just a really good opportunity to work with the string faculty and the younger students as well,” Gallagher said. “Before I came to JMU I was working professionally for about 10 years. So for me, it’s an in-between, it’s an opportunity to play with the string faculty, which is wonderful and to [work with] the younger students.”
A professor at JMU since 1998, Huang created the ensemble, along with help from other string faculty like Donakowsky to gain departmental approval.
The ensemble rehearses all together, with the faculty leading by playing along with the group. Other than that, each member of the ensemble is treated like an equal.
“That’s a very direct way for the students to learn how professional people work,” Huang said.
Huang said a major goal of the ensemble this year is to conduct as much community outreach as possible, making the group known beyond just the JMU community.
“Our goal is to get more publicity and to get the community to be aware that we exist,” Huang said. “In the past, we’d kind of just do our advertisement through the School of Music website. This time, we’re hoping to outreach more locally."
The half-semester culminated in a series of community concerts, which were held last week.
“In the past, it has been really well-received,” Huang said. “People love the idea of us collaborating with the students.”
