Broad Porch Coffee, a shop in Harrisonburg’s Agora Downtown Market, is set to move into 47 Court Square, bringing a focus on coffee and community back to the space.
In 2014 Phil Duntemann began roasting coffee and selling under the name Broad Porch Coffee to family and friends, one of which was his now business partner Jill McMullan.
"I had wanted to start doing a coffee truck, something mobile,” McMullan said, “and thought ‘I need coffee. Well, Phil roasts coffee. I should talk to him.'”
It would be the combination of these business ideas that would become the seed of the much-loved company known today, always going forward with a focus on “coffee and community” according to Duntemann.
Originally looking for a space to roast coffee for use in the mobile operation, the pair changed direction and took on a space in Agora Downtown Market in June 2017, which is still in operation today.
As the community came to enjoy the product, the company began to grow, and the dream developed into a desire for a storefront. In 2021, along with new business partners Jay Dedman and Ryanne Hodson, Broad Porch Coffee obtained its first brick-and-mortar store in Luray.
The instant success of the Luray location inspired Broad Porch Coffee to expand its Harrisonburg ambitions and begin seeking a more permanent space in downtown Harrisonburg.
"Within the first six months, we knew it was probably going to do quite well, so we immediately started looking for a spot in Harrisonburg," said Duntemann.
The discovery of the perfect spot for the growing local business would prove a challenge, however, until 47 Court Square opened up.
"There are a bunch of options, but just nothing felt quite right,” said Duntemann.
47 Court Square is an address with a significant local history, while recently it was Dukes Bar and Grill, it is most affectionately remembered by the community as the Artful Dodger, which closed its doors in 2019.
Remembering his own affection for the Artful Dodger venue but also seeing a bright future for the space, Duntemann said, “anyone that's been in Harrisonburg for at least 10 years is very nostalgic about the Dodger. So it was an easy jump to think about coffee in that space. They had a really great business for a really long time. A lot of that had to do with coffee and community, and that is kind of our wheelhouse.”
While their own memories of the Artful Dodger are significant to Duntemann and McMullan, their focus now is to bring something new to Court Square.
"We'll have the ability to do a little more on the food side, as we'll have a larger kitchen," said McMullan. "We also want to see what some evening service might look like. It's exciting to think about bringing a little more vivacity to that area."
The space will be renovated over the coming months, with the hope that the first service will take place before the end of the year. Additionally, the venue will receive an exciting aesthetic upgrade through a partnership with Matt Leech and Tim Skirven of Earth Surprise Murals, who recently created the mural at the Explore More Discovery Museum downtown.
The move to the new space will also spark the creation of numerous new jobs downtown.
“We'll be hiring a broad variety of people. We’ll need baristas, kitchen staff, baking staff, front of house,” said McMullan.
The move into their own space in downtown Harrisonburg will be the start of an exciting new chapter in the company, with an opportunity to experiment and expand, and offer room for imagination. Duntemann and McMullan are still very focused on the original concept of Broad Porch Coffee — coffee and community.
“Being even more a part of the community that I've lived in for the last 15 years and Jill's lived in for most of her life, it's cool to be a bigger part of that community," Duntemann said. “Since the beginning, Jill and I have been on the same page. We like coffee because of the hospitality around it. [The move] feels like the realization of the original vision of starting this company for me.”
For more information about Broad Porch Coffee, their locations, and merchandise, visit https://www.broadporchcoffee.com.
