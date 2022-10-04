They say laughter is the best medicine, and local comedians are hoping to aid Court Square Theater’s budget with an upcoming fundraising comedy show.
X2 Comedy, a clean comedy production company based in Harrisonburg, teamed up with Court Square Theater for the X2 Comedy Series, which began in January and continues this Friday with a big lineup of local and national talent.
Thirteen acts are lined up for a shot to win cash prizes at Comedy Pageant: A FUNdraiser for Court Square Theater, which takes place on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Hosted by Dawn Davis Womack, the founder of X2 Comedy, and her husband and fellow local comedian Chris Womack, all proceeds from the event will go to Court Square Theater.
The pageant is a contest with cash prizes for best overall performance, most original, best stage presence and a people’s choice award -- decided by the audience at the event.
The panel of four judges consists of Elkton-based professional actor Steve Winegard; Arts Council board member, public speaker and life coach Letitia Bates; Harrisonburg High School alumnus and former New Orleans Saints football guard and Davis Womack’s son, Landon Turner; and nationally touring comedian Melissa Douty.
Voting for the people’s choice award is open by visiting the event’s page on the Arts Council website. Votes cost a dollar each and can be applied to any of the comedians, who are each being highlighted on Court Square Theater’s social media accounts leading up to the event.
“We’ve got several people that it’s like their first time doing this onstage as comics,” said J.P. Gulla, managing director of Court Square Theater. “We’ve got some people that are not old-timers but they’ve done some comical acts before. There’s a lot of different calibers of comedians.”
The 13 acts taking the stage for the pageant include local playwright and actor Jay Zehr, Eastern Mennonite University director of bands and X2 Comedy host Kyle Remnant, and members of James Madison University’s improv troupe, New and Improv’d.
Additionally, the show will feature comedians who have workshopped with Davis Womack and her husband, including Remnant, Zehr, Chris Cabral and Dawn Mast, Davis Womack said.
“We do not get a vote in what happens on Saturday,” Davis Womack said. “But at the same time, we are so excited to see them be a part of this competition and be able to showcase some of the work they’ve been doing with us.”
The votes for the different prizes will be tallied during the event, while Douty, who recently opened for Netflix star Maria Bamford at the Jefferson Theater in Roanoke, will perform a set.
“We haven’t even been open for a year since COVID,” Gulla said. “Our first big event was really the beginning of October."
Gulla said the theater partnered with X2 during the planning of the comedy series to have one event to support Court Square Theater. The theater is a program of the Arts Council of the Valley, a nonprofit that aims to support the arts locally with grants and other programs.
The theater needs funds to attract great programming and performances to the theater, which first opened in 1998, Gulla said. Additionally, Gulla said he plans to incorporate future fundraising events into Court Square Theater’s schedule to help keep the facility up to date.
“This is the first big one that we’ve done as far as fundraising for our theater,” Gulla said. “I want to do more of these events throughout the year.”
