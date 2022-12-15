The owners of a new gym slated to open in McGaheysville said finding their spot was serendipitous.
Darko Gorta, 32, of Harrisonburg said while eating in Thunderbird Cafe, off of U.S. 33, he saw a “for lease” sign across the street.
“The location is pretty central to everybody,” Gorta said. “That side of Harrisonburg can come out this way and then Elkton, McGaheysville is in the area.”
With backgrounds in supply chain management, Gorta and his business partner, Matt Hiett, 31, of Harrisonburg, decided to expand their gym equipment brand, Verta Fitness, by opening a new, 24-hour gym with the same name at 64 Stover Drive, in McGaheysville. The owners aim to offer locals a convenient fitness option outside of Harrisonburg.
The 8,100-square-foot gym, which is slated to open later this month or in early January, is located next to the McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company. The owners of Verta Fitness are leasing part of the building that was once the fire department’s social hall.
The new gym includes locker rooms with showers, and open-air strength and cardio exercise equipment areas, free weights and a turf strip for athletic training activities like farmer walks and sled pulls. Beginning renovations of the space in July, the owners also installed new rubber flooring and gave the walls a fresh coat of paint.
In 2019, Gorta and Hiett started Verta Fitness, a gym equipment brand and supplier. An alumnus of Broadway High School, Hiett said he used to “flip” used gym equipment – buying unwanted pieces and selling them for a profit. Once the pandemic hit, Hiett said demand grew and he decided to become a supplier along with Gorta.
“It went really well for us. It was the next logical step,” Hiett said. “We’ve already got the equipment and that’s the most expensive part of opening up a gym. It just kind of felt like a natural evolution.”
A graduate of James Madison University, Gorta said he is a logistics professional as a senior team member for a Fortune 500 company. For the Verta Fitness brand, the two work with manufacturers overseas to customize commercial gym equipment – including free weights, racks and stair steppers.
Though Gorta and Hiett don’t engineer the products themselves, they work with producers to customize pieces with certain colors and features. Gorta and Hiett receive the equipment through shipping containers that usually arrive at the Norfolk International Terminals and coordinate sales throughout the U.S., they said.
Gorta said the business found success during the COVID-19 pandemic, when demand for equipment grew. The team opened a warehouse selling their weights, racks and exercise machines off of Pleasant Valley Road, they said, which still operates.
Gorta and Hiett said they’re hoping to showcase their brand with most of the equipment in the new gym, including a curved treadmill machine, free weights and racks. The owners said all the fitness equipment in the gym is brand new.
The main obstacle to opening, the owners said, is waiting for a shipping container to arrive that contains 65,000 pounds of new exercise equipment for the gym. Once the equipment arrives, the owners said just a few final preparations will be made before opening.
Gorta said Verta Fitness will host a grand opening, but the date depends on when the new equipment arrives. The owners already installed a number of cardio machines and strength racks but said the majority of the supplies are still in transit.
Also working in video production for reality TV shows, Hiett said Verta Fitness posts all its updates on social media, especially through Instagram and its website, vertafitness.com. Gorta said all the aspects of memberships will occur through the Verta Fitness App, which will cover subscriptions and replace the usual gym key tag entry.
Gorta said over 200 people have already downloaded the Verta Fitness app. Hiett and Gorta said they expect the gym to have 1,000 members in the first year. The capacity of Verta Fitness at any given time is around 170, the owners said.
While Harrisonburg has a few gyms including Valley Fitness, 24/7 Family Fitness and the Sentara Wellness Center, the owners of Verta Fitness said residents of Elkton and McGaheysville can find a closer option in Verta Fitness.
A certified personal trainer, Hiett said the gym will support any kind of person for many different types of workouts with an inclusive and friendly atmosphere. The owners hope to eventually have personal trainers at the gym and offer fitness classes.
“We’re really excited to be a part of the community,” Hiett said. “We’ve had a really good response so far.”
