Flipping through the pages of his latest genealogy book, John Lyon, 91, of Harrisonburg, describes a family history that sounds like an excerpt from a fairy tale.
“They were all knights,” Lyon said. “They came on the … invasion of England by France. That particular family, it came into being and we first saw them — several of the knights — were there and it proved that all the people in there, they came not originally from England, they came from France.”
Talking about the earliest bits of his family history on his mother’s side, Lyon described tyrants, kings, knights and alliances that stretch all the way back to 1095 A.D. in England and Wales. One giant family feud led his ancestors to change their names at one point in the sprawling history.
Lyon said it was just after he had finished writing his latest book, “The Pember Family of England and America: Beginning about 1095 AD in Wales; Early years, pedigrees, manors, and castles,” when he had a stroke. He hadn’t even picked out the pictures to put in the book when he went to get an MRI and the doctors told him it was a stroke.
“I went to have an MRI and I was sitting there waiting and I was looking at my hand and said, ‘what’s this?’” Lyon said.
A decades-long genealogist, the book is a culmination of years of research. Born in central Vermont, Lyon is professor emeritus of James Madison University’s School of Music, where he taught voice for over 30 years.
Lyon said he became interested in genealogy around age 40, when his mother died unexpectedly from a heart attack. An intelligent keeper of records herself, when Lyon’s mother died, he said he felt compelled to carry on her work, which has led him to travel the globe with his wife, Joyce Ann Glascock Lyon, 90, searching for deeper answers on his family’s history and publish three works of genealogy.
“I was aware of all the stuff that my mother copied up,” Lyon said. “When she died, that’s when I got interested in it. I’ve got to carry this forward.”
Though the beginning of the Pember book sounds like an adventure from the pages of Chaucer, the branches of Lyon’s family tree stretch through the centuries to the United States.
Lyon, who traveled extensively throughout the past four decades, said some of the same family feuds are still going on, to an extent, in villages in England and Wales.
“We’ve gone over everything in this country, all the places we should search. And then all through England,” Lyon said.
Lyon’s other works include a thick tome on his father’s side of the family and another book, full of pictures and published in 2006, on the Glascock family. He said he’s learned a lot from actually traveling to some of the places his family has been from, and by making connections with other genealogists.
“We went to visit my aunts one time, and one of them said, ‘John, what was my grandfather’s name,’” Glascock Lyon said.
Glascock Lyon, who patiently helped him find the words to describe his book, is a native of Virgilina, a town on the border between Virginia and North Carolina. When Lyon realized Glascock Lyon’s family didn’t have a genealogy record, he said he worked like a detective to uncover her story.
“I did a lot of telephoning, going around to different people’s houses, getting information,” Lyon said.
Lyon’s 2006 book is full of family pictures and even includes an image of the house he built, on Circle Drive, in Harrisonburg. In that house, Lyon recalled that he taught advanced piano in a music room on the main level, while Glascock Lyon, a retired elementary school teacher, taught beginner piano at the same time, in the basement.
Hanging on the wall of their apartment at Bridgewater Retirement Community, where Lyon and Glascock Lyon moved just recently, there is also a picture from Trinity Presbyterian Church, where Lyon and Glascock Lyon have worshiped for 55 years, they said, and where Lyon served as music director.
Between manifold Mother’s Day gifts and plants, their apartment at Bridgewater Retirement Community is full of family photos, especially of the next generations — their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many of whom are musically gifted.
Lyon said he doesn’t usually advertise his books, but in the past has donated copies to libraries locally and where his family lives.
“We’ve done a lot of traveling, read everything that there is,” Lyon said.
