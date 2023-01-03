The first steps of a religious movement influencing many today was marked with youthful energy and hopefulness.
Nearly 500 years later, it is quite possible studying the Bible may seem out-of-date to some, said John Roth, project director of the Anabaptism at 500 projects sponsored by Harrisonburg-based publishing company MennoMedia.
Aiming to re-invigorate the spirit of the early Anabaptists – the founders of a family of religions that exist in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and throughout the world today – MennoMedia is developing a new study Bible called the Anabaptist Community Bible.
The publishing company plans to work with 500 study groups from around the world to contribute annotations to scripture passages from the English Standard Version Bible translation.
Roth explained the project is not a new translation of the Bible. It is a version of a study Bible that will represent the diversity within the family of Anabaptist faiths in how they use the Bible as a guide on how to live their lives in modern times.
Anabaptist faiths include Brethren and Mennonite churches, along with Amish, Hutterites and other groups, Roth said. The family of faiths has its roots in the Protestant reformation but its symbolic founding was in 1525 in Zurich, Switzerland, Roth said.
Anabaptism is a family of religions marked by the idea that the Christian rite of Baptism should happen not as a baby but when the person is old enough to choose to be baptized. The first adult Baptisms took place in Zurich, Switzerland in 1525, were highly controversial at the time and over the next 50 years resulted in thousands of executions for those who practiced it, Roth said.
“In their reading of scripture, they noted following Jesus was a conscious choice of his disciples and that they were all adults,” Roth said, of early Anabaptists. “The Anabaptists, or re-Baptizers really got their distinctive identity around the practice of adult Baptism.”
Roth said the purpose of the project is to help people recover some of the excitement and energy around reading scripture that came with the Protestant reformation and the origins of Anabaptism hundreds of years ago.
The Anabaptist movement occurred in the context of the Protestant during the 16th century,” Roth said. “Amid the general enthusiasm around reading scripture with new eyes and a new appreciation for its authority.”
The current project draws on the spirit and principles held by the early Anabaptists, including reading scripture in a group, basing their understanding of what happens in the Bible on the life and teachings of Jesus and using the words in the Bible to understand how to live today.
Together with the staff hired by MennoMedia, the 500 study groups will create annotations that reflect an Anabaptist understanding of the Bible, Roth said.
Over 50 biblical scholars are assisting in the development of the Anabaptist Community Bible, by helping the study groups interpret the texts they’re assigned and writing introductory notes for each of the 66 books of the Bible, Roth said.
Each group is assigned three passages of scripture and is tasked to tell the developers of the Bible what they find in their reading by answering five questions.
As of Nov. 18, Roth said the project had 125 study groups signed up to contribute. Roth did a speaking engagement for the Shenandoah Valley Mennonite Historians at Park View Mennonite Church in mid-November.
The Anabaptist Community Bible is slated to be published by spring, 2025, Roth said.
“We hope the contributions will be inherently interesting because they reflect something of the diversity of who we are at this moment in history,” Roth said. “Not to find the absolute answer to every question but because the interpretation is always ongoing.”
