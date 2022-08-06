Driving the winding country roads of Linville, a place with a mix of farmland and subdivisions, a new album by a local music duo playing from the CD player matches the rich scenery and laid-back feeling.
Christopher Clymer Kurtz and his wife Maria are the people behind Clymer & Kurtz, a singing-songwriting music duo. The couple, who have been married for over 10 years, said they’ve always performed together but put the official duo together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s definitely always been a common interest. Something that brought us together that we enjoy doing together. I don’t know if I ever expected we would be doing this to this extent, writing and performing,” Maria Clymer Kurtz said.
Over time, the couple, who met at Eastern Mennonite University, said they’ve fallen into a strong rhythm together, being able to tell what the other person is thinking when working on a song and developing smooth harmonies that have gotten the attention of friends in the business.
“[Clymer & Kurtz] compactly tell meaningful ideas, poetry that makes its point with a few apt words,” said David Gonzol, professor emeritus of music at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, W.Va., in a review. “That’s good song writing.”
Clymer & Kurtz released a new album called “Keep Me Around” on July 29. They recorded and produced the album in their home studio, and it was mastered by Chris Jackson. The eclectic album features 11 tracks with vocals and guitar by Christopher Clymer Kurtz and Maria Clymer Kurtz, with piano by Maria and mixing by Christopher.
Fitting everything in, Christopher Clymer Kurtz works part time for a nonprofit, and Maria Clymer Kurtz home-schools their children. The family also brought a new puppy home, a lab mix they’re thinking of calling Fern.
When they make music, the duo said, Christopher Clymer Kurtz comes up with a lot of ideas for the songs and the writing and Maria Clymer Kurtz helps refine the ideas and put them together.
The album features some songs with a country rock sound and others with more of a soft rock or indie folk vibe. “Keep Me Around” features more vocals by Christopher Clymer Kurtz and highlights his songwriting, according to a newsletter sent to fans.
“[A song called] 'Like a Ballad'’s verses are 3 little vignettes. The first one is about picking up a hitchhiker. It’s a true story but nothing happens,” Christopher Clymer Kurtz said. “The second story in that song I think I made up. It comes back to observing myself and exploring my feelings [in them].”
The title track, “Keep Me Around” -- about a man who’s approaching retirement age and starts to feel old -- features twangy guitar riffs and highlights vocals by Christopher Clymer Kurtz, while tracks “Hazy Mirror” and “Light a Candle (Invocation)” highlight Maria Clymer Kurtz’s rich vocals and piano melodies.
The duo said some of their musical influences are Gillian Welch, the Proclaimers and Mary Chapin Carpenter.
The album features a lot of mixing, Christopher Clymer Kurtz said, so the duo has to prepare and rehearse before planning a live album release, but they plan to hold one in the future.
They recently performed at Best.Weekend.Ever. in downtown Harrisonburg and the Sipe Center in Bridgewater, opening for a local old-time band called The Rain Pickers.
Clymer & Kurtz will be featured in an Aug. 30 episode of “Music My Mother Would Not Like,” a radio show based in Asheville, N.C.
