An April photography show will touch on wildlife, water and bygone cultures.
The Arts Council of the Valley will hold exhibitions of work by three local photographers in the Smith House Galleries, according to a press release.
The exhibitions are “Wildlife: An Intimate Portrait,” by Bob Adamek, “Water: Its Iterations and Locations,” by Greg Versen and “The Danse Macabre,” by Cara Walton, the release said.
Adamek, who works as a photographer for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, will display pictures of animals in nature. Versen’s show will draw on his Mississippi heritage and 50-year career as a photographer. Walton’s show is based on the impact of the bubonic plague on medieval art, according to the release.
All three shows will open on April 1 during a First Fridays of the Valley reception. It will take place at the Smith House from 5 to 7 p.m., the release said. The shows will be on display through April 29. The exhibitions can also be viewed virtually by visiting valleyarts.org/current-exhibition.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.