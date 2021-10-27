Some say Halloween is just for kids. But several Harrisonburg spots offer a variety of bubbly brews and creepy cocktails that are just for grown-ups.
For the grown-ups who still love Halloween, many local bars offer specialty cocktails and brews to celebrate the spooky season.
Restless Moons Brewing Co. offers several Halloween-themed brews that incorporate all the fun of Halloween candy, pumpkins and scary monsters.
Those looking for a creepy collection of brews can order a flight with a smaller serving of four brews. Choose the Children of the Candy Corn, a hard seltzer made with Sour Patch Kids candies, and the Booberry Gose, a wheat beer made with blueberries and marshmallow fluff whose name is a nod to the seasonal Boo Berry monster cereal.
“[Marshmallow fluff adds a] little bit of alcohol content, because the higher the sugar content before it gets into the tank, the higher the alcohol content,” owner Jeff Moon said.
Add in the annually released Restless Monster, which is barrel-aged and released on Oct. 13. This year, the drink is an imperial stout that has a hint of vanilla.
“The name always stays the same and it’s always barrel-aged, but we kind of play around with the base beer that we put into it. This year it’s an imperial stout [aged in rye whiskey barrels]. This is probably my favorite version of it that we’ve done,” Moon said.
Finish off the flight with either the Gourd Forgive Us, a pumpkin spice coffee brown ale made with actual pumpkin spice and coffee beans from Chestnut Ridge Coffee Roasters, or Deimos, a Märzen named after the Greek god of fear.
“Most people know a Märzen as a traditional Oktoberfest lager,” bartender Alan Sites said. “It’s a tongue-in-cheek joke because Deimos is one of the moons of Mars and it’s a Märzen.”
For those who need something very creepy, Dukes Bar and Grill is offering a haunting cocktail Friday through Sunday called Black Widow.
The cocktail is a mix of vodka that’s colored black along with cranberry juice. The ingredients are layered in the glass and served over ice. It will be available for special events at the bar all three nights, which include electronic dance music performances on Friday, a costume contest on Sunday and a live DJ on Saturday and Sunday.
For those who want something less frightful, Magnolia’s Tacos and Tequila Bar is offering a specialty margarita based on a coffee shop favorite: the pumpkin spice latte.
The Pumpkin Spice Margarita, available through October, is an autumnal chilled beverage that’s made by pouring equal parts tequila and triple sec into a shaker over ice, adding a generous pump of pumpkin syrup along with a healthy pour of sours. The drink is shaken, then served in a sugar rimmed glass with a cinnamon stick garnish.
The result is a festive drink that combines the familiar flavor of pumpkin spice with the sourness and kick of a margarita for an orange-tinged drink that’s all treat and no trick.
“It’s been very popular,” bartender Nick Srazy said. “[The pumpkin syrup] is the good stuff. We were trying to think of flavors that would represent Halloween and one of our bartenders came by with a pumpkin latte or whatever from Starbucks and we were like, ‘We can definitely make that into a margarita.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.